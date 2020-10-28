South Carolina, NC State To Resume Football Rivalry In 2030, 2031

Two football programs struggling to escape the gravitational pull of historic mediocrity agreed to face off against each other again … just not anytime soon. The University of South Carolina will play a home-and-home series against NC State University in 2030 and 2031.

The first game of the series – tentatively scheduled for Saturday, September 14, 2030 – will take place at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. The second match-up will be held at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, August 30, 2031.

Both the Gamecocks and Wolfpack “boast” lifetime winning percentages of .510 – with South Carolina’s all-time record standing at 615–589–44 and NC State’s all-time record registering at 610–585–55.

Each program began playing football in 1892.

South Carolina enjoys a narrow 28-26-4 advantage in this rivalry, which was played continuously from 1923-1966 and again from 1968-1991, the year before South Carolina joined the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Since then, the schools have met just four times – in 1999, 2008, 2009 and 2017. The Gamecocks have won the last three meetings in the series, including a 35-28 upset win over the Wolfpack to open their 2017 season.

Deebo Samuel – now a star wideout with the San Francisco 49ers – opened that game with a thrilling 97-yard kickoff return that would prove to be the decisive points in the contest.

That game was played in Charlotte, N.C. – the only time the series has ever been contested on a neutral field. South Carolina enjoys a 19-9-1 edge in home games against NC State, while the Wolfpack are 17-8-3 in games played on their home turf.

NC State is in its eighth season under head coach Dave Doeren, who has posted a 51-44 mark including a 3-2 record in bowls. The Wolfpack (4-2) were ranked No. 23 nationally heading into last weekend’s loss against in-state rival North Carolina.

South Carolina is in its fifth season under Will Muschamp, who has posted a disappointing 28-28 record as the Gamecocks’ head coach. South Carolina has not been nationally ranked since September of 2018 – when the program briefly appeared in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 prior to getting shellacked at home by Georgia.

-FITSNews

