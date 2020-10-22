Wheels Up! Southwest Airlines To Fly Out Of Savannah- Hilton Head Airport

The Savannah – Hilton Head Airport announced exciting news on Thursday.

Southwest Airlines will soon add service to the Savannah, Ga. airport.

Southwest, based out of Dallas, announced Thursday that it will add three total new cities to its expanding business: Colorado Springs, Jackson Mississippi, and Savannah, Georgia.

The airline is known for low-cost flights and giving their customers perks such as two free checked bags with every flight.

This story will be updated..

