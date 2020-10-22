South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Make Arrest In Murder Case … From 1976

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have made an arrested in connection with a murder case … from 44 years ago. According to a news release from the agency, 65-year-old Charles Ugvine Coleman of Whitmire, S.C. is facing one murder count and one “miscellaneous” charge in connection with the March 20, 1976 murder of Elizabeth Ann Howell Wilson.

Wilson, 45, was reported missing from her shift at the since-shuttered Eureka plant operated by Springs Mills in Chester, S.C.

“Her body and stolen vehicle (were) located later in Fairfield county near the intersection of Ashford Ferry Road and Dave Jenkins Road,” the SLED release noted.

“She had been sexually assaulted, strangled and beaten,” the release continued.

