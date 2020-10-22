Man And Woman From New York Charged In Incident That Killed Greenville Deputy

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a man and woman from New York in the Greenville County incident that resulted in the death of Greenville County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Conley Jumper.

Ray L. Kelly, 37, and Tornell T. Laureano, 24, were arrested and charged Wednesday, according to SLED.

Kelly faces a slew of charges including murder, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, assault and battery in a high and aggravated nature, weapons position during a violent crime, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking.

Laureano was charged with drug trafficking and weapons possession during a violent crime.

According to the affidavit, Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Nissan Altima, driven by Kelly, around mile marker 43 in Greenville County.

When Kelly failed to provide his driver’s license during the stop, he tried to flee.

Jumper, who was in uniform, responded to assist in the incident.

“When Deputy Jumper arrived, the driver Ray Kelly was actively fighting and resisting deputies’ lawful arrest by pushing, striking and pulling away,”the affidavit said.

Kelly continued to arrest, according to the affidavit.

“Kelly was able to get back in the vehicle as he continued to resist arrest by Deputy Jumper and intionally drove the Nissan into heavy, oncoming highway traffic,” the affidavit said.

Two other Greenville County deputies, Kelly, and Laureano were injured in the incident and taken to Prisma, according to

Kelly then drove away while dragging Jumper in front of oncoming vehicles, which caused a collision that ultimately killed the deputy.

When SLED agents searched the vehicle, they found a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine and a glock handgun.

Here are the affidavits from SLED in the case:

According to his obituary, Jumper, 52, served at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department for 28 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Sarah, and daughter, Katherine.

This story will be updated.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

