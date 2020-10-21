Fripp Island Man Shot And Killed By SC Security Guard Was Armed, SLED Says

A Fripp Island, South Carolina security guard shot and killed an armed resident during a dispute last night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The shooting took place after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to respond to a domestic dispute at a Fripp Island residence around 10:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Two Fripp Island security guards responded to the scene before deputies arrived, according to SLED.

“The suspect reportedly presented a firearm during the confrontation,” SLED said in a news release.

An adult male resident was killed in the incident, according to BCSO.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies soon arrived on scene and secured it.

Agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident. It is protocol for SLED to investigate officer-involved shootings.

SLED is also the agency in charge of regulating private security and certifying security officers in South Carolina.

Fripp Island is a private island near Hunting Island off the coast of Beaufort, South Carolina.

SLED is considering this the 42nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, even though security officers are not certified law enforcement officers, according to the news release.

SLED has reported a rash of shootings involving officers in the last two months. In the last 7 weeks, there have been 12 officer-involved shootings in the Palmetto State, which has averaged around 44 police shootings in the last 4 years.

In 2017, the Palmetto State set a record for the most officer-involved shootings in one year at 49. That year, the state had recorded 41 officer-involved shootings by Nov. 20 — which means SC is on track to set a record this year.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings total in South Carolina, according to SLED.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty