Former Winthrop University Cop Sexually Abused Multiple Children, Police Say

A former Winthrop University police officer accused of sexually abusing multiple children was arrested last week by South Carolina State Law Enforcement (SLED)agents.

Charles Eugene Price, of Rock Hill, was charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from SLED.

The alleged crimes took place between 2007 and 2008, before Price was hired at as a police officer at Winthrop University.

The Rock Hill Herald reported that he was fired Saturday from Winthrop, where he worked two separate times, starting in 2011.

According to affidavits, Price engaged in sexual battery two times with a victim/ victims under 11 years old.

According to South Carolina law, sexual battery is defined as, “sexual intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, anal intercourse, or any intrusion, however slight, of any part of a person’s body or of any object into the genital or anal openings of another person’s body, except when such intrusion is accomplished for medically recognized treatment or diagnostic purposes.”

Price is also accused of handcuffing a 14-year-old, placing a belt around the victim’s neck, and gagging the victim before committing sexual battery, according to police warrants.

“When (the victim) cried or tried to ry out, Pice hit (the victim) and told (the victim) to shut up,” the affidavit said.

Police investigating the incident and the victims gave statements, according to affidavits in the case.

The York County Sheriff’s Office asked SLED to conduct the investigation.

Price was booked at the York County Detention Center on Oct. 16. He faces life in prison for the sexual conduct with a minor charges.

Price lived on Stonehenge Drive in Rock Hill, according to court records. He was denied bond.

Winthrop is a university in the South Carolina Upstate in Rock Hill with a student population of around 6,1000.

The 16th solicitors office will prosecute the case.

Price is one of three South Carolina police officers who were arrested for various crimes in the last week.

A Bennettsville police officer accused of soliciting sexual acts in exchange for traffic ticket dismissals was charged and arrested Friday.

An Orangeburg officer was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to property this week.

