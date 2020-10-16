SC Cop Told Woman To Meet For Sex Acts So Her Tickets Would Be Dismissed, SLED Says

A former South Carolina police officer accused of soliciting sexual acts in exchange for traffic ticket dismissals was charged and arrested Friday, according to South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

James Rondell Williams, 29, was charged with misconduct in office. He was a police officer with the Bennettsville Police Department at the time of the incidents.

According to police warrant in the case, Williams solicited $100 from a woman in exchange for him dismissing two traffic tickets that he previously issued to her while on duty on Jan. 2.

He then attempted to meet the woman, while on duty, and the woman didn’t show up.

According to the police warrant, SLED found Facebook messages between Williams and the woman that documented this exchange.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bennettsville Police Department.

Williams was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center Friday.

According to the Bennetsville Police Department, Williams has been an officer since 2015.

Ofc. James Williams recieving One Year Service Award Posted by Bennettsville Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2016

In 2018, he was given the Driving Under the Influence Award for his number of DUI arrests, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.

Williams’ case will be prosecuted by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty