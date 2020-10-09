Child Porn Search Warrant Served In Bamberg, South Carolina

Federal authorities have executed a search warrant tied to a child pornography investigation in Bamberg, South Carolina, multiple sources have confirmed to this news outlet. As of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

According to our sources, the warrant was served on Friday morning by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Bamberg – the birthplace of former S.C. governor Nikki Haley – is a town of approximately 3,100 people located 55 miles south of the state capital of Columbia, S.C. It is the county seat of Bamberg county, one of the Palmetto State’s most rural, impoverished regions.

The city was in the news last month when one of its residents – Bamberg county council chairman Kerry “Trent” Kinard – was arrested on multiple child sex charges by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

According to our sources, the federal warrant served this week has “no connection” to the state investigation of Kinard.

