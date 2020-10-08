Militia Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Foiled

A plot by armed militiamen in Michigan to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor – among other violent acts – has been foiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with assistance from the Michigan State Police (MSP) and local authorities , state and federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

According to Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel and U.S. attorney Andrew Birge, thirteen individuals have been charged in connection with the plot to abduct Gretchen Whitmer, the Wolverine State’s über-liberal first term leader.

Six of them have been charged federally with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, while seven have been charged at the state level on terrorist charges. All but one of the accused – who call themselves the Wolverine Watchmen – are residents of Michigan.

Two alleged ringleaders of the plot – Barry Croft and Adam Fox – are alleged to have conspired online in the hopes of organizing up to 200 soldiers for the purpose of staging an attack on the capital building in Lansing, Michigan.

After her kidnapping, Whitmer was to be transported to Wisconsin where she would be tried for treason.

Separate attacks were allegedly planned against law enforcement officers in their homes.

The goal of these coordinated assaults? To instigate a civil war.

The conspirators are alleged to have engaged in firearms drills, combat training and prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the weeks leading up to the planned attack – which was to take place prior to November 3, 2020. They are also accused of conducting surveillance outside of the governor’s vacation residence.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Nessel said at a press conference on Thursday. “This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

While Whitmer, 49, has been the poster politician for government overreach in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic (authority which was struck down last week by the Michigan supreme court) we would join all the rational voices out there in condemning this brazen behavior.

Violence against duly elected leaders and against law enforcement is never the answer, although we can certainly understand the frustration accompanying the recent assault on liberty in this nation.

Still, that is no excuse for violence … especially violence targeting law enforcement officers.

Unfortunately, Whitmer wasted little time in politicizing the incident for maximum advantage in this pivotal 2020 swing state – claiming U.S. president Donald Trump was “complicit” in the attempted kidnapping by “giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

Whitmer also accused Trump of “stoking distrust and fomenting anger.”

The White House did not take kindly to that characterization.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” his spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement provided to The Detroit Free Press. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

Trump has condemned violent extremism of all stripes dating back to 2017, when he rebuked an outbreak of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Racism is evil,” Trump said following the Charlottesville . “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.

He has been criticized in recent weeks, however, for failing to denounce a group of alleged neo-fascists known as the Proud Boys during a debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

