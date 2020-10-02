SC Man Claims He Was Shot By Police After Multiple Shootings Outside Nightclub

Agents at the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after multiple shots were fired outside of a Spartanburg, South Carolina nightclub Friday.

According to officials at the Spartanburg Police Department, two officers responded to the Circle K parking lot at 93 Kensington Drive, next to Club Rehab, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers heard commotion in the parking lot and saw a man dressed in all red with a gun in his hand, Spartanburg Police officials said.

One of the officers discharged his weapon, but the man with the gun was not hit, according to police. The man with the gun was arrested and taken into custody.

Then, in the opposite side of the Club Rehab parking lot, several shots were fired, according to police.

A few minutes later, a man showed up at the Spartanburg Medical Hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, according to Spartanburg police.

The man, who was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, claimed he was shot by police, according to SLED.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to SLED.

It is standard procedure for SLED to investigate any shooting incident involving law enforcement.

During the investigation, SLED officers interview all potential witnesses, collect relevant evidence, and test evidence for forensics.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation, Spartanburg Police officials said Friday. They said that is standard procedure.

This was not the first shooting at Club Rehab. In July 2019, one person was injured in a gang-related incident at the nightclub, WYFF reported.

The investigation into the Spartanburg shooting is ongoing.

No other information on the shooting was available Friday afternoon.

This was the 36th shooting involving an officer in South Carolina this year. It was the first involving the Spartanburg Police Department.

In 2017, the Palmetto State set a record for the most officer-involved shootings in one year at 49.

In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings total in South Carolina, according to SLED.

