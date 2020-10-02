Charleston City Councilman Arrested On DUI Charge After Incident At Cook Out Drive-Thru

A Charleston city councilman was arrested on a DUI charge early Friday after he “slightly rear-ended” the car in front of him while at the Cook Out drive-thru, according to a police report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Post and Courier first reported that council member Karl L. Brady, who represents district 5, was charged Friday with a first-offense DUI.

After Charleston County deputies were called to Cook Out on Savannah Highway around 12:30 a.m., they observed “noticeable” signs of impairment on Brady. The officer noted Brady’s slurred speech and “difficulty maintaining his balance” and said he smelled of booze.

Brady agreed to take a field sobriety test, according to the police report.

During the field sobriety test, Brady could not keep his balance, according to the report.

He was then taken into custody for DU and “refused to provide a breath sample.” However, he did ask to have his blood drawn.

Here is the police report…

He is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $992 bond.

Brady’s district includes outer West Ashley and James Island. According to the Charleston city website, he serves on the following committes:

Committee on Traffic and Transportation (Vice-Chair)

Committee on Special Facilities

Committee on Human Resources

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission

Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments Charleston Area Transportation Study Committee

West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

DEVELOPING…

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

