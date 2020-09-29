Severe T-storms, Tornado Possible In The Midlands And Lowcountry Today

Get your umbrellas ready, South Carolina — severe weather is possible today.

Ahead of a cold front sweeping across the Palmetto State, there is a risk for strong thunderstorms across the Midlands and Lowcountry Tuesday according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“The main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across the eastern Carolinas,” officials at the the National Weather Service – Columbia said in its briefing.

In the Lowcountry, the risk for damaging winds and a possible tornado will be highest east of I-95 including the Savannah, Georgia and Charleston metro areas, according to the National Weather Service –Charleston.

Storms are expected to start sprouting up in the Midlands and Lowcountry around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage through the day. A couple of strong thunderstorms are possible in eastern parts of the Midlands and the Pee Dee later this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/JZCRaUzBr2 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) September 29, 2020

In the Lowcountry, heavy rainfall is possible between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. while high tide at Charleston Harbor is at 7:25 p.m.

Flooding is possible too, especially in Charleston with high tide.

“The combination of heavy rainfall and already elevated high tides could produce pockets of moderate flooding across Downtown Charleston, especially in the usual flood areas. Urban flooding in the normal areas of the Savannah Metro Area could also occur,” according to the National Weather Service, Charleston.

The Lowcountry should get less than an inch of rain, while 1-3 inches of rain are expected across the Midlands, according to the National Weather Service.

Periods of rain tonight through Tuesday night will bring 1-3" to the area. Posted by US National Weather Service Charleston SC on Sunday, September 27, 2020

Columbia, SC should be getting around 1.5- 2 inches of rain later today.

After the showers and thunderstorms today, cooler temps and calmer weather moves in!

Here is the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service for Columbia, SC (highs in the 70s, mostly). It’s looking like beautiful fall weather ahead!

Today : A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight : Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 57. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 57. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Wednesday Night : Clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

: Clear, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Friday Sunny, with a high near 74.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Sunny, with a high near 74. Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 73.

: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Sunny, with a high near 73. Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Monday :Sunny, with a high near 77.

:Sunny, with a high near 77.

Oh, and the Atlantic is looking calm for the first part of October (fingers crossed).

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

