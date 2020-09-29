Police Search Outside Of Columbia Home After Sources Reported A Baby Was Buried There

Law enforcement officials have been searching outside a Columbia, South Carolina home for hours today after a sources told authorities a “fetus” was buried there, according to the Lexington Police.

Authorities referred to the baby as a fetus — which technically means unborn baby — but Lexington Police said that the baby was delivered yesterday at a woman’s residence in Lexington, South Carolina, according to police sources.

Sources told police yesterday that the woman took the baby “to a residence in the City of Columbia, where it was buried.”

Authorities obtained a search warrant at 2315 Wallace Street in Columbia.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Columbia Police Department, Lexington County Coroner’s Office, Richland County Coroner’s Office, and the Lexington Police Department are working on the case, according to the news release.

The Lexington Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Several local reporters have been on scene for hours.

Neighbors tell me SLED agents have had this tent set up in the backyard for hours now. Still waiting for updates from @LexingtonPD. Right now, all we know is that SLED is assisting the agency with a search warrant on Wallace Street in Columbia. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/mwR3i1jULS — Caroline Coleburn (@CColeburnTV) September 29, 2020

Adam Benson of the Post and Courier reported that a cadaver dog and anthropologist were on scene.

A portion of this backyard at 2315 Wallace St in @CityofColumbia is being searched for human remains. We are about a mile from the SC Statehouse.

@LexCoCoroner Margaret Fisher said nothing has been found yet. A cadaver dog is here, as well as an anthropologist. @postandcourier pic.twitter.com/RFT7wBz7Dq — Adam Benson (@AdamNewshound12) September 29, 2020

This story is developing…Check back later for updates.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

