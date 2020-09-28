‘White Boy’ And ‘Pops’ Among 10 Charged By Feds In South Carolina Meth Bust

Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 10 South Carolinians on alleged federal drug conspiracy and firearms charges in a major meth bust out of Chesterfield County this week. Several of those arrested of those arrested are facing a charge of life in prison.

United States Attorney for South Carolina Peter McCoy announced the arrests Monday after the defendants were charged in federal court.

“Methamphetamine trafficking operations like this are a danger to our communities,” U.S. Attorney McCoy said in a news release. “In spite of the challenges faced during the pandemic, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners continue to diligently work together to make our communities safe by targeting drug trafficking operations. “

Here is what the U.S. attorney’s release said about the ten individuals and their charges:

Michael Gary Pruitt, a/k/a “White Mike,” 30, of Kershaw, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment. He is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, each of which carries a potential penalty of at least five years, consecutive to any other penalty imposed.

Brian Thomas Huey, 47, of Mount Croghan, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

Matthew Sidney McIntyre, 31, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

Christopher Kent McClain, 49, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

Christopher Jacob McClain, a/k/a “White Boy,” 29, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

Franklin Lee Laney, Jr., a/k/a “Pops,” 42, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

Ridge Steven Oliver, a/k/a “Stevie,” 55, of Ruby, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

Jonathan Ray Gordon, a/k/a “Jon G,” 37, of Jefferson, is charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life imprisonment.

William Chester Miles, a/k/a “Bug,” 31, of Lancaster, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Sheila Ann Hicks, 47, of Pageland, is charged in the conspiracy with 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

Here’s a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by FITSNews…

The DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Cheraw Police Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Police Department, and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case based out of Chesterfield county, according to the news release.

“The sale of illicit drugs is a continuous problem in Chesterfield County,”Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon said in a news release. “The arrest of these 10 defendants is a positive effort in diminishing drug dealing in Chesterfield County. I would like to thank all the listed agencies for their hours of work expended to arrest and prosecute these defendants.”

“Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Hummel and Everett McMillian are prosecuting the case,” the release said.

