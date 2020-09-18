Regional Law Firm Adds Two New Attorneys

One of the Carolinas’ largest and most influential law firms has added a pair of new attorneys to its roster. According to a news release provided to this outlet, Nexsen Pruet has hired attorneys Rebecca Jennings and Harris McRae “Mac” Watkins to its Greenville S.C. and Greensboro N.C. offices, respectively.

Jennings – a former judicial clerk for S.C. supreme court justice John Kittredge – will work with the firm’s labor law practice. Watkins will work with the firm’s bankruptcy and financial services division.

Prior to coming to Nexsen Pruet, Watkins served as a clerk for U.S. bankruptcy court judge Benjamin Kahn.

(Click to view)

(Via: Nexsen Pruet)

“To be a successful business defense lawyer, you have to know the law inside and out,” Nexsen Pruet board chairman Leighton Lord said in a statement announcing the new hires. “That’s why we regularly to hire graduates who have clerked inside our court systems – they are the ones who understand how to reach successful outcomes for clients.”

Nexsen Pruet has offices in Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Columbia, S.C., Greensboro, N.C., Greenville S.C., Hilton Head Island, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Raleigh, N.C.

Founded in 1945, the firm currently employs more than 200 people.

