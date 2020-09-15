Lindsey Graham Made A Fuss About Jaime Harrison’s Tax Returns. It (Obviously) Backfired

After releasing 11 years of state and federal tax returns last week, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham publicly pressured his opponent Jaime Harrison to do the same.

It backfired — big time.

Yesterday, he tweeted this video (below) of himself ranting about Harrison not releasing his tax returns (while he’s at a gun store?).

It’s now been 5 days, so I’ll ask again: Where are your tax returns, @HarrisonJaime? What are you hiding? https://t.co/AJypDZxtm1 pic.twitter.com/PQ3PLoNqhz — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 14, 2020

“What are you hiding?” Graham tweeted.

Like a lot of things in Graham’s 2020 campaign, this scenario did not go down well — especially on the Twitter, where critics were quick to point out the irony of one of President Donald Trump’s biggest supporters attacking someone for not releasing his tax returns.

You have embarrassed our country, the people of South Carolina and the good name of your former friend, John McCain.



Demand transparency from our POTUS and then maybe it will be worth hearing from you again. Otherwise, crawl into your hole and stay there. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) September 14, 2020

He's waiting for trump to release his. — Regina Marston for Congress – CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) September 14, 2020

“Irony pronounced dead as of 5:05 PM.” the Lincoln Project tweeted in response to Graham’s video.

Aren't these guys the least little bit embarrassed by their hypocrisies? — FullonBlue ???????? (@FullonBlue) September 14, 2020

Then, in a mic-drop move, Jaime Harrison released his tax returns — just a day after Graham posted the video above.

Done. Now do President Trump. https://t.co/dphjGfMY6R — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 15, 2020

Twitter went wild — with more than 100,000 likes in less than two hours.

So basically Lindsey Graham gave @harrisonjaime a bunch of free press by demanding he release his taxes on Twitter and then Jamie released his taxes and now Lindsey's got nothing — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 15, 2020

Graham has had a couple rough weeks. As we reported last week, a #NeverTrump GOP group rolled out an ad that compares Graham to parasites because of his shifty relationship with President Donald Trump.

“South Carolinians have voted for Lindsey before, but this is the first time they truly know who he is,” The Lincoln Project tweeted.

See the ad for yourself…

South Carolinians have voted for Lindsey before, but this is the first time they truly know who he is.



DISCLAIMER: This video contains imagery not suitable for all viewers. pic.twitter.com/G2WzxmxCDJ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 9, 2020

Graham is even having serious problems with his own GOP base. Like last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the longtime senator of setting up Trump, our founding editor Will Folks reported.

This news outlet has never been a fan of Lindsey Graham for many reasons, including his “chameleon-esque inability to settle on a political orientation,” FITSNews founding editor wrote back in June.

More from Will Folks on Graham…

“An erstwhile #NeverTrumper, he flip-flopped and began supporting Trump in late 2017 when it became clear he was about to lose his seat.

Were we surprised? No … everything with this guy is calculation.

Thankfully, there are those in Trump’s orbit who are able to see this career chameleon for what he is … an ally in name only.

We think his votes are bad … and we would like to see him out of office.”

Graham is in a tough race with Democrat Jaime Harrison, who has raised an impressive amount of cash and gained support from major national players. Recent polls have shown Harrison and Graham are neck-and-neck.

Lindsey Graham’s campaign efforts has been consistently underwhelming so far in this race.

However, as Folks has made clear — Jaime Harrison is also vulnerable in this race considering his connections to the Clintons — but Graham’s campaign has failed to point that out.

We will keep a close eye on this race as we get closer to November… Stay tuned…

