South Carolina Social Services Attorney Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

An attorney with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) was charged with first degree domestic violence on Sunday, according to arrest records obtained by this news outlet’s sister site, Palmetto Wire.

Kelly Ann Galley, 48, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. is listed as an attorney with the Horry county office of SCDSS – the agency responsible for child welfare, food stamps and other social services in the Palmetto State.

According to online records filed with the J. Reuben Long detention center in Conway, S.C., Galley was booked at 1:04 a.m. EDT on Sunday, September 13, 2020 and released at 2:37 p.m. EDT the same day on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Horry County police department was the arresting agency in this case. According to an incident report, responding officers arrived at a residential address in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at 11:17 p.m. EDT on the evening of Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Upon arrival, they observed a victim with “a deep laceration to his hand.”

The victim – whose information was redacted from the report (.pdf) – was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Upon interviewing “both parties,” officers determined there was probable cause to take Galley into custody.

Under the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 16-25-20), first degree domestic violence is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Galley is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may choose to issue a plea in connection with the charge filed against her (or a lesser charge).

This news outlet has reached out to SCDSS seeking comment. In the event we receive a reply, we will be sure to provide our readers with an update.

Also, as we often note, this news outlet has an open microphone policy for individuals or entities looking to respond more extensively to issues raised by our coverage (or looking to proactively raise issues of their own).

