South Carolina Grassroots Conservatives To Descend On State House

Multiple conservative grassroots organizations are set to descend upon the South Carolina State House in downtown Columbia, S.C. this week to protest an ongoing (and constitutionally dubious) assertion of executive authority in the Palmetto State. And to call for lawmakers to “open up the state fully by removing the governor’s authority to make additional executive orders.”

“We’re going to go down there and make a little ruckus,” said Pressley Stutts, one of the event organizers. “It’s been six months. It’s time to open things up.”

Stutts is referring to an ongoing state of emergency in South Carolina tied to the coronavirus pandemic. This state of emergency was first declared by governor Henry McMaster on March 13, 2020. It has been extended on multiple occasions since then, even though McMaster lacked the statutory or constitutional authority to do so.

We wrote about this issue back in April, concluding that both state law (§ 25-1-440) and the S.C. Constitution (Article I, Section 7) provided expressed limitations on emergency authority.

Unfortunately, McMaster has repeatedly exceeded these limitations during his disjointed response to the pandemic …

According to Stutts, a leader in the Greenville (S.C.) Tea Party, McMaster and his acephalous health agency – the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) – have also been lying to the public about the extent of the Covid-19 threat.

“SCDHEC has lied to us on the stats – they left out 75,000 negative tests,” Stutts told us, adding “we haven’t even really had a DHEC director since this pandemic began.”

That’s true. McMaster’s SCDHEC director took a leave of absence when the pandemic first hit back in March – and resigned his post on June 10, 2020.

Stutts told us the costs of the pandemic-related lockdowns far outweigh the benefits of federal funding flowing into the state as a result of the governor’s repeated emergency declarations.

“Divorce filings are up, domestic violence is up, suicides are up, sex trafficking is up, businesses are shuttering – people are suffering and they are keeping us shut down so they can collect money from Washington,” Stutts said.

The protest will be held on the south steps of the S.C. State House at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday (September 15, 2020). Participants are encouraged to arrive between 9:30 – 9:45 a.m. EDT. According to an advisory for the gathering, several state representatives and senators will be in attendance – as will representatives of multiple grassroots groups including United Patriots Alliance, We The People SC, the New America Movement and SC Patriots for Liberty, among others.

“The people of South Carolina have been living under multiple and unconstitutional emergency executive orders issued by the governor since March of 2020,” an advisory for the gathering noted. “We are now in the sixth month of these onerous and burdensome orders which are based on deeply flawed and corrupt data from (SCDHEC). Millions of lives of South Carolinians have been negatively impacted and now is the time for the S.C. legislature to act by declaring that the governor’s orders must end immediately.”

-FITSNews

