Mimosa, Anyone? New Breakfast/ Brunch Spot Opening Soon In Columbia

Ready for a new spot to brunch in Columbia?

Another Broken Egg Cafe will open officially on Sept. 14 at the new location on Devine Street (in the same spot as the old Ruby Tuesday’s).

It’s the first Another Broken Egg franchise to open in the Columbia, South Carolina area.

The daytime restaurant serves up hand-crafted cocktails and delicious breakfast, brunch, and lunch items.

Let’s take a look at some of these menu items on their menu, shall we?

Check out those cocktails…

Biscuits and gravy, anyone?

Eggs Benedict..

Fun mimosas available.. by the pitcher (!) or a glass.

If breakfast items aren’t your thing, there is always shrimp and grits.

They also do catering…

OK are we hungry yet?

If you don’t want to wait until Monday, check out these two grand opening events this weekend by reservation only.

Starting Monday, Another Broken Egg will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

