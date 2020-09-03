Why Is Liberal Charleston Mayor Paying South Carolina’s Top Republican Election Attorney?

Charleston, South Carolina mayor John Tecklenburg has gone off the deep end in recent months – kowtowing to the far left on multiple fronts as his city is ransacked by mob violence and bullied into purging itself of its history.

Tecklenburg’s response? To embrace the new orthodoxy. In fact, his ongoing accommodation of the new über-liberal zeitgeist continued this week …

It is curious that during that time, Tecklenburg has been paying one of the Palmetto State’s top “Republican” political attorneys.

According to campaign finance disclosure reports filed with the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC), Tecklenburg has doled out $10,000 to influential Columbia, S.C. election lawyer Butch Bowers out of his campaign account since last fall.

Tecklenburg’s campaign paid Bowers $5,000 on November 21, 2019 and another $5,000 on April 2, 2020.

It is not known whether Bowers – who has advised numerous “Republican” leaders including former governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford – is on retainer with Tecklenburg or whether the mayor sought out his services for a specific legal matter.

Bowers often works with clients who find themselves under some sort of ethical cloud – and Tecklenburg would certainly qualify for assistance under that definition.

Another curious item we found on Tecklenburg’s disclosures? A $2,000 payment to wealthy and politically connected “Republican” donor Bill Stern – chairman of the S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA).

According to the notation on Tecklenburg’s filing, the payment was for a “refund of contributions.” Records show Stern gave Tecklenburg $1,000 on October 29, 2019 and another $1,000 on November 14, 2019 – just ahead of Tecklenburg’s runoff election against city councilman Mike Seekings.

No word yet on why the contributions were refunded …

