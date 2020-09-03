Thornblade Saga: Rick Mathews Issues Statement On Investigation

Earlier this week, our news outlet reported that agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s special investigations unit had ramped up their inquiries into “a host of allegations centered around an upscale, exclusive neighborhood in the suburbs of Greenville, South Carolina.”

This is the spate of scandals we have referred to collectively as the Thornblade saga …

In our report, we noted that Greenville, S.C. insurance marketing executive Rick Mathews had recently been the subject of a “lengthy interview” with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – a division of DHS that participates “in more than 120 human trafficking task forces nationwide, alongside other federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement.”

According to our sources, HSI agents grilled Mathews extensively last Tuesday (August 25, 2020) over his recent divorce from Jennifer Mathews – who runs a yoga and pilates studio in Greenville.

“Jennifer Mathews’ husband was interviewed for three hours,” a source familiar with the inquiry told us.

Well, chalk another one up for our network of sources …

On Thursday afternoon, the law office of Bannister, Wyatt and Stalvey issued a statement from Rick Mathews confirming that he had indeed been questioned by law enforcement and was cooperating with them in their inquiries.

“I found out in late June of this year that my wife, Jennifer Mathews, had engaged in multiple extramarital activities,” Mathews said in the statement. “Upon learning of this fact, we separated and I filed for divorce in July.”

“I am aware that there is an investigation being conducted,” Mathews continued. “While I am not a suspect in any illegal activity, I am cooperating fully with law enforcement and will continue to do so.”

Mathews’ assertion that he is not a target of any criminal investigation related to these scandals is consistent with information we have been provided by our network of sources.

Which means speculation now centers around Jennifer Mathews …

As we reported earlier this week, details of the Mathews’ divorce case – which have yet to be made public – are said to figure prominently in the various Thornblade-related narratives.

Specifically, we are told HSI investigators questioned Rick Mathews about his knowledge of certain “video recordings” involving Jennifer Mathews that were furnished to investigators.

We reached out to both Rick and Jennifer Mathews – and their attorneys – earlier this week. We did not receive responses to our inquiries, however.

Developing …

-FITSNews

Banner: U.S. Department of Homeland Security