Charleston, South Carolina Shooting Captured On Video

This Monday evening, we were contacted by one of our sources about a shooting that took place in Charleston, South Carolina earlier in the day – and about an alleged lack of response from local law enforcement to the incident.

“Another day, another shooting in Charleston,” our source told us, referring to a video posted late Monday on the Ring app.

Indeed … violence like this has become far too commonplace in the Holy City since mayor John Tecklenburg essentially ceded broad swaths of the historic city to lawlessness earlier this year.

With tragic consequences …

Anyway, here is a video of the latest shooting …

(Click to view)

(Via: YouTube)

According to our source, the shooting took place on Nassau Street in downtown Charleston. Nassau Street runs parallel to Meeting Street between the Septima P. Clark Parkway (a.k.a. the “Crosstown”) and Mary Street at the center of the Charleston peninsula.

It is not immediately clear whether anyone was injured during the incident – or whether a suspect was ever apprehended in its aftermath.

Apparently, the law enforcement response to the incident left a lot to be desired, however.

“I called the police immediately and reported everything and told them I had a video of him firing a gun,” a witness to the incident wrote. “They have not sent an officer to reach out to me. And they have not even asked for the video. I called twice!”

Wow …

This is sad … but not surprising. In fact, Tecklenburg’s ongoing failure to protect life, liberty and property in the Holy City has prompted other local officials to request help from state government.

As we reported last week, Charleston city councilman Harry Griffin penned a letter to state officials asking them to provide “help and intervention on the state level.”

“I am asking you to help Charleston,” Griffin wrote in his letter to state officials.

State assets have previously been dispatched to Charleston to shore up local law enforcement efforts, but according to our sources the issue is not with rank-and-file police but rather city leadership.

Or lack thereof …

