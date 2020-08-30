Latest Covid-19 ‘Comorbidity’ Data Ignites Conspiracy Theories

This news outlet has done its level best not to don our tin foil hats in assessing the coronavirus pandemic. Our objective has been simple: To find/ follow the right numbers – and put them in the proper context for our readers.

This has not been an easy task … especially considering the extent to which coronavirus news is filtered by readers according to their partisan or ideological orientation.

“For months, every Covid-19 headline has been chalked up as propaganda advancing one of two narratives: 1) Needless fear-mongering intent on keeping people dependent and economically inactive, or, 2) Ignorant and dangerous dismissal of a virus that poses clear and present dangers to public health,” we noted in a recent report.

But some headlines scream out for skepticism …

For example: Two weeks ago a South Carolina resident posted something deeply personal on social media raising what we believed were legitimate and important questions about an allegedly misclassified Covid-19 fatality.

According to a Facebook post from Kimberly K. Klosterman, her 79-year-old grandmother was officially recorded as having succumbed to “Covid-19 complications” even though she “never had any symptoms of Covid and was never even tested, before or after death!”

Nonetheless, “Covid-19 complications” was listed on her death certificate.

Hmmmm …

As we noted in covering that story, we have never disputed the assertion that the coronavirus is a serious public health threat to the citizens of this country – particularly those who are elderly, obese or who have underlying health issues. But we have also pointed out there are powerful financial and political incentives associated with “over-classifying” this virus.

And plenty of political motivations associated with the ensuing societal shutdowns.

Speaking of classifications, last Wednesday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly released updated weekly data regarding Covid-19 deaths in America (as of August 22, 2020).

According to the latest numbers, only six percent of the 161,392 total “coronavirus deaths” in the country at that point were exclusively linked to Covid-19.

Meaning there were only 9,684 pure “coronavirus deaths” nationwide.

The remaining 94 percent of “coronavirus deaths?” These were people who had “conditions or causes in addition to Covid-19,” according to the CDC. Of those, on average, there were “2.6 additional conditions or causes per death,” the agency noted.

Let that sink in for a moment …

“The other 94 percent had two to three other serious illnesses and the overwhelming majority were of very advanced age,” wrote Dr. Elizabeth Hesse, who referred to the data as “a pretty big BOOM.”

We agree …

***

RELATED || Covid-19 Death Count Faces Further Scrutiny

***

To view the data for yourself, click here.

Again, we are not saying the coronavirus pandemic isn’t real. Or isn’t serious. It is real. And it is serious (and again, particularly so if you are older, in poor shape or dealing with a preexisting condition).

But this comorbidity data raises legitimate questions about the true severity of the virus, and as we noted in a previous report “challenging numbers … from every angle … is our job.”

We will continue to do that … just as we will continue to turn our microphone over to those with divergent views on this subject.

At some point, we will get to the truth about this confounding virus that has wreaked such havoc on our nation …

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

