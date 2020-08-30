Columbia Cop Suspended After Using Racial Slur During Incident At Five Points

A Columbia, South Carolina police officer has been suspended after a video was posted to social media showing the cop saying “N*****” during a heated incident at Five Points.

In the video, the officer said that a black man called him a “N*****.”

Here’s the video..

Columbia police officers responded to the Five Points area Saturday night around 11 p.m. At Bar None, officers “found several violations of the Governor’s Executive Order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol.”

“While Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran with CPD, communicated the order with patrons and employees, a male is heard calling him a racial slur while leaving the establishment,” Columbia police said in a press release Sunday morning.

There was a heated exchange between Walker and the patrons (as shown on the video) in which Walker said N***** multiple times in reference to what he said he was called.

Columbia Police Department will be releasing the full body cam video today.

“As a recognized 21st Century Policing agency, CPD sincerely apologizes for the inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior and actions of Sgt. Walker,” the Columbia Police said in a news release.

Calling Walker’s action’s “inappropriate,” Columbia Police will conduct an internal investigation.

Here’s the second half of the video…

Here’s the second half, full link to video on FB is in the comments pic.twitter.com/gIZn6zWI2K — Bonnie Kate ? (@bonniekate_) August 30, 2020

“After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department,” Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook said Sunday. “The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable. Our officers are trained to serve as leaders and to deescalate confrontations of potentially volatile situations.”

“Although I am embarrassed and disappointed in the Sergeant’s actions, I was encouraged to see a junior officer intervene and remove Walker from the situation, potentially stopping further escalation.”

You can read the full CPD news release here…

#ColumbiaPDSC news release regarding an officer's inappropriate and disrespectful use of a racial slur. The Sergeant has been suspended without pay, pending an internal review of the incident. Learn more, here: https://t.co/VgZzwZjeET — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 30, 2020

