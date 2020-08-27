University of South Carolina COVID-19 Cases Double In A Day, 3 More Sororities Quarantined

In just one day, COVID-19 cases at the University of South Carolina (USC) doubled after 191 new positive cases were reported Wednesday, president Robert Caslen said in a town hall meeting with faculty Thursday.

The university ramped up its COVID-19 testing efforts this week with its new saliva testing that produces results within 24 hours, Caslen said. Before this week, the university was testing between 600 and 1200 students a day with around an 8.8 percent positive rate.

On Wednesday, USC tested 1301 students and faculty members and 191 of those tests yielded positive results (14.5 percent positive), Caslen said. These numbers have not yet been added to the USC COVID-19 dashboard. Before Wednesday, the university recorded a total of 189 active coronavirus cases since Aug. 1.

On Tuesday, USC reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, and 0 were reported Monday.

Caslen said “a lot of the cases” are coming from the Greek Village.

Earlier this week, USC quarantined two sorority houses, which had three to four cases.

“We will now quarantine an additional three sorority houses and will likely quarantine more before the end of the week,” he said.

He did not say which Greek houses were in quarantine.

Caslen said he was concerned with the new numbers, but the rise in cases was predictable. He said about 1.5- 5 percent of the student population will likely be positive with no symptoms and they hoped the testing would identify many of those students and stop them from spreading it.

Caslen said he was “not ready to pull the plug on resident education,” but the university “cannot sustain” 191 cases a day.

“I will certainly pull the plug if I have to,” Caslen said.

He has asked USC officials to look at shutdown options for the campus. Caslen said he was not a fan of shutting down and did not want to do it.

“I’m not ready to throw this problem onto the back of the community, this is a problem that belongs to us and we have the resources to deal with it,” he said.

Caslen said USC officials broke up four parties this weekend and they plan on cracking down more on parties to prevent further disease spread. He said the university will suspend students who are hosting parties.

He said the university was working on contract tracing with each case to effectively identify, test, and quarantine more cases.

As of yesterday, only 12.6 percent of the designated space on campus for quarantined students was in use.

This story will be updated.

