Four People Injured In Hilton Head Shooting Last Night, Police Say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after four people were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Wednesday night.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on the corner of Muddy Creek and Spanish Wells roads, located in a residential area of Hilton Head Island, around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Upon their arrival, deputies found a crowd of around 20 to 25 people gathered in the road and learned that, during the disturbance, four adults (three male, one female) had been shot by unknown subjects,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release.

By the time deputies arrived, they learned that the suspects had already fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

The four people injured were all hospitalized following the shooting. Two of them were airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital for treatment while the other two were taken by ambulance, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Thursday morning, three of the people who were wounded in the shooting were in stable condition and one person was in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the scene, deputies collected forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses, the release said.

Deputies found “firearms and multiple cartridge casings of varying caliber” while searching the scene. Investigators have not located the suspects.

The Muddy Creek Road neighborhood, located mid-island near the Cross Island Bridge, has been the scene of several shootings. In December, police were called to the area four times in one weekend for violent crimes.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has information on the suspects is urged to to contact Corporal Zachary Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

