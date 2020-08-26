South Carolina Detention Center Nurse Arrested On Contraband Charge

A nurse employed by the Florence county, South Carolina detention center was arrested on Wednesday and charged with providing contraband material to an inmate at the facility, according to a news release issued by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Felicia Ann Wilson, 38, of Florence, S.C. was charged with one count of furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for her arrest, Wilson “knowingly and willfully possessed, furnished and attempted to furnish contraband to an inmate” between the approximate dates of August 8, 2020 and August 25, 2020.

The affidavit goes on to state that the charge was based “upon admissions made by the defendant after advisement of her Miranda rights along with additional audio evidence obtained during the investigation.”

Here is the SLED release and the warrant for her arrest …

(Via: SLED)

It is not immediately clear what sort of contraband Wilson is accused of providing the inmate in question.

SLED investigated the case against Wilson at the request of the Florence county sheriff’s office – which oversees the detention center.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Wilson is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system or until such time as she may wish to enter a plea in connection with the charge filed against her.

Wilson was released after being given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. twelfth circuit solicitor E.L. “Ed” Clements III.

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

