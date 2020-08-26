Mark Sanford: What Is Up With That Dirty Wrinkled Bedsheet Background On National TV?

Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford announced a new non-profit group to reduce national debt on Wednesday — but that’s not the Sanford story the internet is talking about today.

When Sanford appeared on MSNBC Wednesday via video conference, he chose an extremely questionable backdrop that left the internet with a lot of questions.

Sanford chose to speak in front of a national audience with a wrinkled, dirty (or at least it looks dirty) bedsheet behind him.

Why???

The Twitter account @RateMySkypeRoom posted a screenshot of Sanford’s poor room choice.

Second hostage video this week. Don’t cry for me Argentina, send ransom. 1/10 @MarkSanford pic.twitter.com/o0kbObcjxT — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) August 26, 2020

LOL.

More than 1,000 people liked the tweet. The internet had LOTS of questions.

The wrinkled sheet was supposed to make the background better? What was it covering – a crime scene? — Marian Hernaez (@HernaezMarian) August 26, 2020

Wth. No budget for window coverings? A former governor? What is he hiding outside? His location? — Madison (@vespagrrl) August 26, 2020

And of course, lots of Appalachian Trail jokes.

Somewhere on the Appalachian Trail, Mark Sanford is being held hostage. pic.twitter.com/e97jdedWqU — Richard Royster (@richardroyster) August 26, 2020

The sheet looked straight out of a ransom video, let’s be honest.

Just waiting for him to hold up a newspaper as proof of life! https://t.co/y6VZvZr2Ar — Acting Secretary of Mask Enforcement ? (@CaraDe1013) August 26, 2020

Turns out he wasn't kidnapped, but hiking the Appalachian Trail https://t.co/F2tvdmv1p3 — Phelan O (@Pwneill) August 26, 2020

Some questioned if he was doing OK, considering the awful choice in background. And why was the sheet so wrinkly??

I can't believe he looked at this setup and thought it was okay to go live. https://t.co/cbk1hSxinB — Robin D (@JournoRobin) August 26, 2020

Mark Sanford rolled out of bed, hung up his wrinkled sheet, and called it a day. pic.twitter.com/GuvH3adfhk — Virginia Summey (@HistorySummey) August 26, 2020

Mark Sanford is on national television talking about his “Convention of Founding Principles” -an alternative to the RNC. Seriously-a vision for modern conservation, post-Trump.

He does this with a sorry, wrinkled bedsheet behind him … #symbolism pic.twitter.com/Cq3KK3tnc4 — ?Jean Bolduc ? (@JeanBolduc) August 26, 2020

Some made comments about how the sheet is “on brand” with Sanford’s stingy personality.

It looks that he is doing this interview in the YMCA following his shower. Remember he takes showers at the YMCA to “save money” as reported by @fitsnews. He seems to get more strange the older he is. — Steven Wright (@sdwright93) August 26, 2020

The cheap is real.



And I would wager any amount of money he's wearing ratty gym shorts with the coat and tie. — Joel Sawyer (@joeldavidsawyer) August 26, 2020

In all seriousness, however, Sanford did make an important announcement Wednesday about his new organization “Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction.”

“Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction is a not-for-profit organization established to draw attention to and give voice to citizens concerned about our country’s financial reality,” the website says. “America’s present course of spending, escalating deficits and overwhelming debt has us on a path to financial devastation. AFDDR is positioned to lead this conversation, set pace to a course correction and ensure the American Dream is alive for future generations.”

We are proud to announce the formation of Americans for Debt and Deficit Reduction. This not-for-profit and non-partisan organization is committed to educating the public on this issue’s importance to our country and way of life. https://t.co/jRSwjHNkWg — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) August 26, 2020

