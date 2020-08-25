Regional Law Firm Adds New Chief Marketing Officer

One of the larger and more influential law firms in the Carolinas has added a new chief marketing officer, according to a news release provided to this outlet earlier this week.

Nexsen Pruet – which has offices in Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., Columbia, S.C., Greensboro, N.C., Greenville S.C., Hilton Head Island, S.C., Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Raleigh, N.C. – named “veteran communicator” Tina Emerson as its new marketing chief on Tuesday.

According to the release, Emerson will work with attorneys at the firm and other professionals “to design growth strategies and develop short and long-term plans for success.”

“Tina’s passion for excellence and client service will help guide us out of the pandemic,” said Leighton Lord, Nexsen Pruet’s board chairman. “Her philosophy that success in professional services is all about meeting and exceeding the client’s expectations – and clarity of those expectations is the cornerstone of a business relationship, is completely aligned with how Nexsen Pruet provides service and value to clients.”

Based in the Midlands region of South Carolina, Emerson currently serves on the boards of directors for the Congaree Land Trust and the Central SC Alliance Committee of 100, and serves on the marketing committee of the City Center Partnership.

Previously, she served for six years on the board of trustees of Healthy Learners, and for two years on the board of directors for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Emerson completed Leadership South Carolina in 2018 and is a past chair of the Leadership Columbia Alumni Association.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina’s college of journalism and mass communications, Emerson is a member of the Legal Marketing Association and the Legal Sales and Service Organization.

