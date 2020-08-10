South Carolina Is The 2nd Worst State To Have A Baby In 2020, Study Finds

A new study reveals some disturbing findings on South Carolina’s healthcare system for women giving birth.

A Wallet Hub study released Monday found that South Carolina ranked second to last — only behind Alabama — for having a baby.

The study weighed 32 key metrics to compare the states — including Infant Mortality Rate. South Carolina ranked 48th for its high Infant Mortality Rate.

South Carolina’s Infant Mortality Rate, which means the death of a baby before their first birthday, increased significantly in 2018 to 7.2 per 1,000 babies total and 11.2 per 1,000 minority babies, according to the latest report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC). See the full report below.

“The racial disparity remains a concern in SC and has not improved over the past 5 years,” the SCDHEC report said. “The infant mortality rate among the minority population increased 23.3% from 9.0 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017 to 11.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018 and was 2.2 times higher than in the white population (5.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018).”

In 2018, 406 infants in South Carolina died before their first birthdays, compared to 371 infant deaths in 2017, according to SCDHEC.

The top two counties with the worst infant morality rates don’t have a general hospital. Bamberg County had the worst infant mortality rate at 22.6 (3 infant deaths), followed by McCormick County at 20.4 (1 infant death).

The Wallet Hub study found that South Carolina was 50th for OBGYNs and Midwives per capita.

The state also factored in its recent study of the best and worst healthcare infrastructure in the COVID-19 pandemic. South Carolina ranked 40th on that list.

Here are some of the other findings for South Carolina (1 = Best, 25 = Average):

28 th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 25 th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 46 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 33 rd – Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Doctors per Capita 33 rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

A recent Wallet Hub study ranked South Carolina among the worst (No. 48) in the nation for working moms as it scored low on child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance for mothers.

