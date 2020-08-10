SC COVID-19 Update: Positive Trends For Cases And Hospitalizations

For the first time in months, South Carolina health officials are reporting several positive trends in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) released updated data on Monday (August 10, 2020) concerning the status of COVID-19 within the Palmetto State.

South Carolina health officials are reporting positive trends for percent positive of COVID-19 tests, new daily COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations.

First, the data … (green showing improvement from July averages)

New Positive Cases: 718 (7 probable)

Daily Percent Positive Rate: 12.8 percent

Total Positive Cases: 100,431 (728 probable)

New Deaths: 17 (1 probable)

Total Deaths: 1,966 (83 probable)

Case Fatality Rate: 1.96 percent

Hospital Bed Utilization: 76.34 percent

Covid-19 Hospitalizations: 1,353

Covid-19 Patients In ICU: 360

Covid-19 Patients On Ventilators: 217

*Recovery Rate: 89 Percent

*Here’s more info on how DHEC determines the recovery rate

It’s important to note that fatality data lags several weeks to a month behind cases. While South Carolina’s case fatality rate has increased, the state is also reporting less new cases, which should result in less deaths in the next few weeks if trends continue.

Of the 17 newly reported deaths (.pdf) – which spanned from August 2 to August 7 – four were listed as “middle-aged,” which DHEC considers between the ages of 35 and 64, and the others were classified as “elderly,” or over 65.

Here is our updated chart tracking Covid-19 deaths …

(Via: Mandy Matney)

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina were reported in July.

In July, South Carolina reported an average of 30 COVID-19 deaths per day — compared to 8 deaths per day in May and June. So far in August, it’s averaging 34 deaths per day.

According to SCDHEC, 762 of the total deaths reported as of Aug. 6 were nursing home residents.

And here is our updated chart tracking tests and cases …

For the first time since July 7, South Carolina reported less than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s new reported cases number (712) was the lowest it’s been since June 11 (770).

As you can see from the chart above, South Carolina’s testing efforts have also decreased in the last few weeks.

So far in August, South Carolina has averaged around 6,900 COVID-19 tests per day. In July, it averaged around 8,300 tests per day.

Here’s a look at percent positive COVID-19 tests…

As you can see from the chart above, Monday’s percent positive rate (12.8) was the lowest it’s been since June 22 (12.6).

Here’s a look at hospitalizations, which also show improvement…

Though its difficult to compare since South Carolina changed its hospitalization reporting system in late July (failing to report numbers from July 25-27), COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward.

After peaking on July 25, hospitalizations have decreased. Today’s total hospitalization number (1,353) is the lowest it’s been since July 7.

Upcoming DHEC mobile testing events for August 10-15:

August 10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Allendale County Community Center, 217 Flat St E, Allendale, SC 29810, partnership with Palmetto Palace

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Clinton High School, 18132 SC-72, Clinton, SC 29325, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 10: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cedar Tower, 121 E Cedar St, Florence, SC 29506, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St, Manning, SC 29102, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020

August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 11: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Daufuskie Island Fire District, 400 Haig Point Rd, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915, partnership with Hilton Head Regional Healthcare

August 11: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Alvin Community Center, 2191 Santee River Rd, St. Stephen, SC 29479, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network

August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

August 11: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Precious Blood of Christ Church, 1633 Waverly Rd, Pawleys Island 29585, SC, partnership with Tidelands Health

August 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W Wheeler Cir, Saluda, SC 29183, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 12: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation

August 12: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lady’s Island Middle School, 30 Cougar Dr, Lady’s Island, SC 29907, partnership with Beaufort Memorial Hospital

August 12: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., TB Thomas Center, 701 W Washington St, Hartsville, SC 29550, partnership with CareSouth Carolina

August 12: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Laura Grove Baptist Church, 122 Burning Bush Ln, Clarks Hill, SC 29821, partnership with Carolina Health Centers

August 12: 7:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Kingstree Senior High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556, partnership with Williamsburg Regional Hospital

August 13: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 13: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Kershaw Health

August 13: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 13: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Dr, Santee, SC 29142, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 14: 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation

August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Marion Medical Center, 2829 E US 76, Mullins, SC 29574, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 14: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

August 15: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church, 443 99 Rd, Blair, SC 29015, partnership with Fairfield Medical Associates

August 15: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 15: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network

August 15: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

Let’s hope these trends continue.

