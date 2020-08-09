North Carolina Rocked By Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake

The state of North Carolina was rocked by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning – a tectonic shift that sent reverberations rumbling across numerous mid-Atlantic states. Shaking was felt as far south as the midlands region of South Carolina and as far north as Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

The epicenter of the quake was 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, North Carolina – at an estimated depth of 2.3 miles below the earth’s surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). That’s just south of the border between North Carolina and Virginia.

The quake – which struck shortly after 8:00 a.m. EDT – was the strongest to hit the east coast since a 5.2 magnitude quake struck Mitchell county, North Carolina (fifty miles north of Asheville) on July 8, 1926.

“We felt it in Cary, N.C.,” one Tar Heel State resident told us. “I felt the house shake and move a bit. I thought I was crazy until I looked at my water in my glass.”

Within an hour of the quake striking, more than 45,000 people had replied to the USGS “did you feel it?” survey.

So far there have been almost 45,000 "Did You Feel It?" reports from all over the region. Submit your report if you felt it: https://t.co/ICEL5CTExE pic.twitter.com/eTLwp60n3m — USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020

?? WOW! This is video from the Just For Looks Salon in Sparta. It definitely captured this morning's quake. pic.twitter.com/TAzX2mXam3 — WXII DaVonté McKenith (@DaVonteMcKenith) August 9, 2020

EARTHQUAKE VIDEO: This is what it looked like earlier this morning near the epicenter of a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina. https://t.co/cdDzbOMN1r



? Tom Willis pic.twitter.com/0XhJ8xHtjc — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) August 9, 2020

USGS officials warned of the possibility of aftershocks, too, although the likelihood of these subsequent quakes being as strong as the original event was pegged at only five percent over the coming week.

The chance of an aftershock registering at a magnitude of three or higher was pegged at 57 percent over the coming week, however.

