South Carolina’s Covid-19 Surge: Older Citizens, Nursing Home Residents Remained In Crosshairs

Last month, as the coronavirus case surge was picking up momentum in South Carolina, this news outlet published a column pointing out how the pandemic was continuing to target older Palmetto State residents – particularly those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“In zeroing in on these morbidity trends we are not trying to place a premium on one life versus another,” we noted. “Those who have lost family or friends to this virus don’t hurt any less because their loved ones were of advanced age.”

Our goal was simply to provide context for risk … including the risk of shutting down the economy a second time.

This week, we wanted to provide an update on the situation now that the surge appears to be plateauing. According to the latest data (.pdf) from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), a total of 659 residents or staffers at “nursing homes and assisted living facilities” had succumbed to the virus as of July 29, 2020.

That figure represented 42.5 percent of all Covid-19 deaths reported in the Palmetto State at that time – a figure roughly in line with pre-surge levels.

There is also new data from SCDHEC on the breakdown of coronavirus victims by age – percentages which remain roughly the same as they were before the surge.

According to the new data, 66.2 percent of all coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina have been among citizens who are 71 years of age or older – which was almost identical to the numbers at the beginning of the surge. Meanwhile, 85.9 percent of coronavirus-related deaths have been among citizens who are 61 years of age or older – which is a slightly smaller percentage than when the surge was ramping up.

(Click to view)

(Via: SCDHEC)

At the other end of the spectrum, only 4.9 percent of reported Covid-19 deaths in South Carolina were among citizens under the age of 51 – although that figure is up from 4.4 percent at the beginning of the surge.

Again, though, all of this assumes you trust the government to give you reliable data, which … yeah …

Speaking of unreliable data, as our news director Mandy Matney recently reported, the ever-vacillating Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington recently raised the Palmetto State’s total projected death toll from 3,186 to 3,232 by November 1, 2020.

Developing …

-FITSNews

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

