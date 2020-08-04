Massive Explosions Rock Beirut

A pair of massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday – one of them creating a huge mushroom cloud and a powerful shockwave that shattered windows for miles away. Initial reports indicate the blasts may have emanated from the city’s port – perhaps involving a container of fireworks stored in a warehouse.

“Local media are reporting that a container of fireworks exploded on the Beirut Port,” Beirut.com tweeted. “Buildings in Beirut and its suburbs are destroyed.”

“Streets covered with glass and multiple injuries reported,” the website added in a follow-up tweet.

According to Al Jazeera, the nation’s public health minister Hamad Hassan said hundreds of people were wounded by the blasts.

Here are some clips of the powerful explosion …

Stunning video shows explosions just minutes ago at Beirut port pic.twitter.com/ZjltF0VcTr — Borzou Daragahi ?? (@borzou) August 4, 2020

Local media are reporting that a container of fireworks exploded on the Beirut Port. Buildings in Beirut and its suburbs are destroyed. pic.twitter.com/uhDrhcAwsY — Beirut.com (@BeirutCityGuide) August 4, 2020

Co? wybuch?o w Bejrucie chwil? temu. Powód eksplozji na razie nieznany ale wybuch ogromny. pic.twitter.com/PZ5PApiIZ4 — PolishSoldier (@PolishSoldier1) August 4, 2020

The blast was so powerful it prompted some to speculate that the city had fallen under a nuclear attack.

“Did a nuke just go off in Beirut?” the website Zero Hedge noted in a headline

Prayers up for everyone impacted by what is clearly going to be a massive tragedy in this historic Mediterranean seaport.

Developing …

-FITSNews

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Beirut.com