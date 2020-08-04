Hurricane Isaias Brings Flooding, Storm Surge To SC: Photos From The Grand Strand

While the Lowcountry was mostly spared from Hurricane Isaias, the Category 1 storm brought flooding, fires and storm surge to the Grand Strand before making landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border around 11 p.m.
As of early Tuesday, Isaias had weakened into a tropical storm before exiting North Carolina with winds topping around 70 mph.
Following several reports of dangerous storm surge, flooding and downed trees, Horry County Emergency Center closed around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
In one incident, multiple residents and pets were rescued from a home on 59th Avenue in Cherry Grove, South Carolina after 4-foot water levels led to an electrical issue, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm surge flooded parts of Ocean Boulevard and Family Kingdom Amusement Park (photos below), according to the NWS.
Horry County Fire and Rescue assisted North Carolina firefighters just north of the SC-NC border on Ocean Isle Beach (close to where Hurricane Isaias made landfall) where multiple homes caught fire due to the storm.
North Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to around 6 house fires last night, WBTW News reported.
Widespread power outages were reported across Horry County and the Grand Strand. Around 3 a.m, Horry Electric Cooperative said there were only 600 customers without power.
(SPONSORED CONTENT)
STORY CONTINUES BELOW
Here’s a roundup of social media posts showing flooding and storm damage from Georgetown, Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, Horry County and the Grand Strand region.
Horry County
North Myrtle Beach
Cherry Grove
Myrtle Beach
Pawleys Island
Garden City
Georgetown
If you have any photos of storm damage in South Carolina, email [email protected]
This story will be updated..
***
WANNA SOUND OFF?
Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.