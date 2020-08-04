Hurricane Isaias Brings Flooding, Storm Surge To SC: Photos From The Grand Strand

While the Lowcountry was mostly spared from Hurricane Isaias, the Category 1 storm brought flooding, fires and storm surge to the Grand Strand before making landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border around 11 p.m.

As of early Tuesday, Isaias had weakened into a tropical storm before exiting North Carolina with winds topping around 70 mph.

Following several reports of dangerous storm surge, flooding and downed trees, Horry County Emergency Center closed around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

In one incident, multiple residents and pets were rescued from a home on 59th Avenue in Cherry Grove, South Carolina after 4-foot water levels led to an electrical issue, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm surge flooded parts of Ocean Boulevard and Family Kingdom Amusement Park (photos below), according to the NWS.

Horry County Fire and Rescue assisted North Carolina firefighters just north of the SC-NC border on Ocean Isle Beach (close to where Hurricane Isaias made landfall) where multiple homes caught fire due to the storm.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., there were reports of multiple structure fires in the area of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.



Horry County Fire Rescue is providing multiple units to help in response.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/L6cqjO6j9T — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 4, 2020

Breaking: Multiple homes are on fire in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, as Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/MecCyzg5eT — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2020

North Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to around 6 house fires last night, WBTW News reported.

Widespread power outages were reported across Horry County and the Grand Strand. Around 3 a.m, Horry Electric Cooperative said there were only 600 customers without power.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Here’s a roundup of social media posts showing flooding and storm damage from Georgetown, Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, Horry County and the Grand Strand region.

Horry County

At 8:21 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a sinking vehicle call in floodwater at 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.



The single occupant was able to get out, and there are no reported injuries.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/qqB5BnZGdr — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 4, 2020

North Myrtle Beach

Also North Myrtle Beach, Storm Surge pretty crazy. pic.twitter.com/9nmLQfo3CO — Will (@will_9270) August 4, 2020

FLOODED ROAD IN NORTH MYRTLE: Here on South Ocean Boulevard- water covering the road a few feet deep @wis10 pic.twitter.com/TLbTVup7A3 — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) August 4, 2020

Cherry Grove

Sea Mountain Highway in Cherry Grove section of NMB looks like a river. Reports of high water rescues from cars. #hurricaneisaias Photo Credit: Jason Lee pic.twitter.com/RMUstS0xWS — Horry County Rising (@HorryRising) August 4, 2020

#HurricaneIsaias Myrtle Beach, SC: house on fire in cherry grove 46th street pic.twitter.com/uH6OL2v0q5 — samantha martin ? (@sorryimsam) August 4, 2020

??ROADWAY HAZARD??



North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas as #Isaias moves closer to Horry County.



Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible.



Community members are urged to stay inside and off roads. ??#StaySafe #HCPD pic.twitter.com/yZfsRU1g2S — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 4, 2020

Damaged pier?? It seems some large connecting pieces of a pier have broken off. It’s unclear if that is wood from the Cherry Grove Pier. This is not the only piece broken off. The shoreline is littered with them. @EdPiotrowski @CrystalWPDE @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/17YAGYTe59 — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesWPDE) August 4, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Storm Surge flooding at Family Kingdom Amusement Park in Myrtle Beach via Karen Pierce.See more photos and videos: https://bit.ly/2XracGj Submit your photos and videos: https://burst.com/d3z7fae1 Posted by WPDE ABC15 on Monday, August 3, 2020

The top is coming off the Apache Pier pavilion area in Myrtle Beach. pic.twitter.com/9lSahS5VWG — John Combs (@JohnCombs98) August 3, 2020

Pawleys Island

Ocean is up to the dune line & stairways one hour before scheduled high tide. pic.twitter.com/6a6ylc1eIA — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 3, 2020

From Pawley’s Island PD:

If you do not have an immediate need to be on the Pawley’s Island this morning. Please, avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/JIdbH5gTq0 — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) August 4, 2020

Garden City

??ROADWAY HAZARD??



North Waccamaw Drive near Garden City is covered by water in several areas as #Isaias moves closer to Horry County.



Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible.



Community members are urged to stay inside and off roads. ??#StaySafe #HCPD pic.twitter.com/yZfsRU1g2S — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 4, 2020

Video of the ocean breaching dunes in Garden City. Thanks John Cessarich! pic.twitter.com/M37ycGiNwK — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) August 4, 2020

Possible tornado damage in Garden City Beach from Shawn Maltba and WMBF pic.twitter.com/f1dNE1KIog — Horry County Rising (@HorryRising) August 4, 2020

Georgetown

Front Street in Georgetown, doing what Front Street in Georgetown does in Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/B7VayUGoRe — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) August 4, 2020

If you have any photos of storm damage in South Carolina, email [email protected]

This story will be updated..

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

