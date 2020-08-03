Isaias To Make Landfall As Hurricane Near Myrtle Beach Tonight

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expect Isaias to restrengthen into a hurricane off the South Carolina coast later today and the storm could make landfall in the Myrtle Beach region tonight.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Isaias was spinning about 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston,South Carolina and 120 miles south-southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph moving at speeds of around 13 mph.

Around 3 p.m., a wind gust of 52 mph was reported at Folly Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

A hurricane warning is in effect for coastal Georgetown and Horry counties while a tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal Beaufort, Charleston, and Colleton counties. A storm surge warning is in effect for all coastal areas north of Edisto Beach, South Carolina.

“Some strengthening is forecast later this afternoon or early evening, and Isaias is expected to make landfall tonight at or near hurricane strength along the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina,” the NHC said in its 5 p.m. update.

The storm system could make a landfall north of Myrtle Beach, around the SC-NC state line.

Finally, the spaghetti models have mostly aligned, here’s a look at the latest track.

Rainfall/ Flooding

Georgetown and Myrtle Beach should expect to see 4-6 inches of rain from Isaias later today.

Here’s a look at total rainfall amounts across the east portion of the state:

Wind

On the S.C. coast, the Hilton Head region has the lowest chance of seeing tropical-storm force winds, and those chances increase northward with Myrtle Beach having the best odds.

The Grand Strand area has about an 80-90 percent chance of seeing tropical-storm-force winds today, while the Lowcountry has a 5-20 percent chance.

Isaias has a fairly large footprint with tropical-storm-force winds roughly 125 miles its center.

The coastal Myrtle Beach area could see hurricane-force gusts up to 80 mph most likely later tonight.

There is also a threat of tornadoes, especially in the Myrtle Beach area later this afternoon and evening.

Rip current warnings remain off the entire South Carolina coast as forecasters warn to stay out of the water today.

Here’s the full update from NWS- Charleston (showing Hilton Head, Colleton County and Charleston forecast)

Here’s the full update from NWS- Wilmington (showing Myrtle Beach0Georgetown forecast)

Here’s a look at Hilton Head around 10 a.m. as Isaias moved closer.

Here comes #Isaias I’m on the north end of Hilton Head, SC. Rain and wind just started picking up pic.twitter.com/o4G815aSUA — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) August 3, 2020

Around 3 p.m., it approved conditions were improving on Hilton Head.

Just a tad gusty ? on Hilton Head’s north end but blue skies and a little sunshine starting to show through. So far so good #Isaias #hiltonhead pic.twitter.com/7km3tCE74c — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) August 3, 2020

It appears that Charleston, Hilton Head, and Beaufort got lucky and were spared from most of the storm. Stay tined..

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an award-winning journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

