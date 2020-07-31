Hurricane Isaias Tracks Toward South Carolina Coast As Category 1 Storm

After the powerful storm system strengthened overnight, Hurricane Isaias has increasing potential of impacting South Carolina early next week with anything from dangerous rip currents in Hilton Head to hurricane-force winds in Myrtle Beach.

On Friday, Hurricane Isaias was spinning toward the Bahamas — roughly 900 miles from Beaufort, South Carolina — as a Category 1 storm, unleashing 80 mph winds and moving at speeds of around 17 mph in a northwestern direction, according to the National Hurricane Center‘s (NHC) latest update. A hurricane watch is in effect for portions of the southeast Florida coast.

“Some strengthening is possible today, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days,” the NHC said Friday.

However, the forecast for South Carolina remains highly uncertain due to Isaias’ shifty track.

“The current NHC track is 125 miles off Beaufort, 75 miles off Charleston and 55 miles off Myrtle Beach on Monday,” Mark Malsick of the the South Carolina State Climate Office said Friday morning.

Here’s the latest NHC track:

Hiton Head, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach are well within the latest “cone of uncertainty.” The latest NHC track looks better for the Midlands with minimal impact — but that could change in the next few days as half of it is in the cone.

The “cone of uncertainty” is a five-day outlook based on historical data projecting a 60-70 percent chance the tropical cyclone will remain within the track during that time frame.

Considering that a third of hurricanes fall outside of these projected cones, it’s important to note that this storm’s track is still widely unknown.

If Hurricane Isaias stays well off the coast as the NHC predicts, South Carolina’s beaches can expect to see less-than-tropical-storm-force winds (below 25 mph) with the most serious gusts around Myrtle Beach and weaker wind speeds in the southeast part of the state (Hilton Head and Charleston), Malsick said.

Based on the current track, the National Weather Service -Charleston forecasts for the coastal areas of Hilton Head, Beaufort, and Charleston can expect the following between Sunday through Monday:

Rip Currents: Dangerous rip currents possible beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday.

Dangerous rip currents possible beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday. High Surf & Beach Erosion: Likely Sunday through Monday.

Likely Sunday through Monday. Coastal Flooding: Minor to moderate inundation along the SC/GA coast with the high tides Sunday evening and Monday morning. Low chance for major flooding, mainly with the Sunday evening high tide.

Winds : Isaias is expected to be a compact system as it passes the area. The strongest winds will likely remain over the Atlantic waters where there is a moderate risk for tropical storm force winds and a low risk for hurricane force winds. Along the immediate coast there is a low risk for tropical storm force winds. The strongest winds are expected Sunday into Monday morning.

: Isaias is expected to be a compact system as it passes the area. The strongest winds will likely remain over the Atlantic waters where there is a moderate risk for tropical storm force winds and a low risk for hurricane force winds. Along the immediate coast there is a low risk for tropical storm force winds. The strongest winds are expected Sunday into Monday morning. Flooding Rainfall: The threat for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding is expected to increase Sunday afternoon into Monday and be greatest near the coast.

The threat for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding is expected to increase Sunday afternoon into Monday and be greatest near the coast. Tornadoes: Low risk. The greatest threat will be near the coast.

Because the storm is still nearly 1,000 miles away from South Carolina, Hurricane Isaias’ track could still change.

“West-east track tweaks are possible as the ECMWF, GFS and Canadian GEM operational runs have walked the track back east overnight uncomfortably close to the South Carolina coast,” Malsick said.

Take a look at the spaghetti models for the storm..

As Malsick pointed out, some models track Isaias hugging the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 storm and some even predict a landfall between Hilton Head and Charleston…

And some models still track Isaias running up the west coast of Flordia.

“Florida may only get skimmed by the storm this weekend but the Carolina coast, which sticks out farther to the east is still vulnerable for a possible landfall early next week,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert said Friday morning. “It will be losing wind intensity by that time though, but it still will bring rain, wind and rough surf, especially to the Florida and Carolina coastline.”

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, Isaias has a large footprint with tropical-storm-force winds reaching up to 200 miles from its center. This means that the east half of South Carolina from the Midlands to the coast should be watching this storm closely this weekend. Columbia, Hilton Head, and Charleston could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph through Monday.

AccuWeather

As for rainfall, AccuWeather predicts Hilton Head, Beaufort, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach should see about 2-4 inches of rain from Sunday to Tuesday, while Columbia and the Midlands may get 1-2 inches of rain.

Even if South Carolina is spared the brunt of Isaias’ fury, the Palmetto State would be wise not to let its guard down. According to a new report from Accuweather, its hurricane team has increased its forecast for named tropical systems – calling for an estimated four-to-six major hurricanes in what it is referring to as a “hyperactive” season.

We will continue to closely monitor Isaias as it strengthens in the Atlantic…

