Tropical Storm System Shifts Again As SC Falls Into ‘Cone Of Uncertainty’

We have good news and bad news when it comes to Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 and its impact on South Carolina in the next week.

The good news? The National Hurricane Center expects the system will stay a tropical storm and not increase to hurricane levels as it makes it way up the eastern seaboard.

The bad news? The storm is very shifty and while earlier models tracked the storm moving up the west coast of Florida, NHC’s latest update has the storm hugging the east coast as spins northward next week but says “changes to both the track and intensity are likely.”

On Wednesday, the NHC gave the tropical wave an 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours and a 90 percent chance in the next five days.

On Wednesday evening, the potential cyclone was churning about 320 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, packing 45 mph maximum sustained winds and moving at speeds around 23 mph, according to the NHC.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Vieques, and Culebra, the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the southern and northern coasts of the Dominican Republic, and the Southeastern Bahamas.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Carolina fell into the NHC’s “cone of uncertainty.”

The “cone of uncertainty” is a five-day outlook based on historical data projecting a 60-70 percent chance the tropical cyclone will remain within the track during that time frame.

Considering that one-third of hurricanes fall outside of these projected cones, it’s important to note that this storm’s track is still widely unknown.

The NHC’s model tracks the storm moving west-northwestward over the next few days, but not gaining enough strength to reach hurricane levels.

NHC models predict the center of the center of the storm will reach Georgia by Monday afternoon.

The storm — which would be named Isaias — has a large footprint, which means its effects will be wide-reaching. According to Mike’s Weather Page, the system stretches over 500 miles with tropical-storm force winds spanning out 250 miles.

“The system’s lack of a well-defined center has been keeping forecasters from upgrading it to tropical storm status,” AccuWeather reported.

Here’s a look at the latest spaghetti models, which have shifted west, and then back east again in the last 24 hours.

“Landfall in Florida is not absolute at this point,” AccuWeather reported. “There is still room for the storm to turn east of Florida and the Carolinas, or even be pulled up farther west over the Gulf of Mexico.”

Again, it would be likely be this weekend before South Carolina would see any impact, if any, from the storm.

And really nothing is off the table with this stormm

“At this juncture, the realm of possibilities of potential tracks for this system still range from the Gulf of Mexico to waters east of the United States and Canada and includes all areas in between,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller said on Wednesday.

According to the NHC, the Lowcountry could start seeing tropical-storm force winds by Saturday night at the earliest.

We will continue to closely monitor Potential Tropical Storm 9 as it strengthens in the Atlantic…

