The Thornblade Saga: Upstate SC Police Acknowledge Receiving ‘Accusations’

One of the best investigative journalists in the South Carolina Upstate is Cody Alcorn of WHNS TV 21 (a.k.a. Fox Carolina). Alcorn is always on top of breaking news in the Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. metropolitan area, and his network of sources across the region is second-to-none.

Accordingly, when we saw Alcorn tweet in reference to our exclusive story earlier today about the looming scheiße-sturm set to envelop a prominent Greenville, S.C. suburb … we took note of what he had to say.

According to Alcorn, his sources at the Greenville county sheriff’s office told him they are “aware of some accusations” related to our report.

Which accusations? Good question. When it comes to Thornblade – an upscale suburban neighborhood located in Greer, S.C. – it could be any number of things at the moment.

For those of you who missed our bombshell, there are several scandals reportedly hanging like swords of Damocles over this affluent suburb – including allegations of missing money at the neighborhood country club and more seismic allegations of an alleged prostitution ring involving several “wealthy men in Thornblade.”

There are also accusations involving what our sources described as an “athletics team at a government-run high school in nearby Taylors, S.C.,” although it is not immediately clear how that puzzle piece fits into the broader narrative.

As we reported earlier today, “law enforcement officers in the Upstate are reportedly in possession of at least some video evidence” related to the high school allegation – but we have been unable to confirm anything beyond that save for the fact it was “reportedly sent to the spouse of someone mixed up in these matters.”

As for the country club scandal, we have received confirmation from multiple residents of Thornblade concerning the recent surcharge levied on them in the hopes of recouping some of the funds that have gone “missing.”

According to our sources, the one-time surcharge amounted to $5,000 per member. It is not clear how much money was allegedly misplaced, but we have heard estimates that it may have eclipsed $500,000.

Residents did not want to take the matter of the missing money to the police because they wanted to avoid any negative publicity for the neighborhood, per our sources. As of this writing, it remains unclear whether any law enforcement agency in the Upstate is investigating the missing money.

As for the other allegations, our news outlet is aggressively working its network of sources in the area in the hopes of gaining additional information. Anyone with information is urged to contact us via our tip line.

And as always, we keep our sources confidential …

