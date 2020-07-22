SC
Upstate Drug Bust: 39 Indicted After 54 Pounds Of Meth And 5 Pounds Of Heroin Seized In SC
The South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted 39 people following a major drug trafficking investigation in the Upstate called “Ground Hog Day,” according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson‘s Office.
“The investigation revealed that this organization allegedly trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics into the Upstate during the course of its operation, which allegedly began as early as March of 2018,” the release from Wilson’s office said.
During the investigation, police agencies seized “54 pounds of methamphetamine, almost 5 pounds of heroin, about a half a pound of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and various prescription pills,” the news release said.
Law enforcement also seized guns, money, and vehicles, during the “Groundhog Day” investigation.
“The State Grand Jury and the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and federal, state and local agencies have proven to be effective in addressing multi-county drug trafficking,” Wilson said. “The Attorney General’s Office and all of the agencies involved are committed to fighting the trafficking of drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to the citizens of our State.”
(SPONSORED CONTENT)
STORY CONTINUES BELOW
Among those39 indicted, William Dexter Harman is still a fugitive and hasn’t been arrested. Anyone with information on his location should contact law enforcement.
Wilson’s office released the following names and charges, all from Spartanburg, Cherokee, Anderson, and Pickens counties.
(1) Cristobal Avila
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(2) Richard James Chastain, Jr. (a/k/a “Jamie”) (a/k/a “Mike Jones”)
- Distribution of Methamphetamine (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(3) Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
- Driving Under Suspension, Third or Subsequent Offense: 6 months-3 years and $1,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
(4) Jennifer Chasidy Cole
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
(5) Roland Van Crocker
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
6) Juan Francisco Esquivel
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
(7) Kristopher Lee Foster
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
(8) Robin Brian Frady
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
(9) Armando Nicolas Garcia (a/k/a “Mondo”) (a/k/a “Boogie”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
(10) Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. (a/k/a “Lil Bro”) (a/k/a “Bro”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
- Driving Under Suspension: 0-30 days and/or $300
- Reckless Driving: 0-30 days or $25-$200
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Second or Subsequent Offense: 0-5 years
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Assault and Battery, 1st degree: 1-10 years
(11) Nicole Allison Garrett (a/k/a “Nikki”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000
- Possession of Schedule Controlled Substance (3 counts): 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
(12) William Keith Gary, Jr.
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
(13) Serena Leigh Hall
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Possession of Schedule Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000
(14) William Dexter Harman
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(15) William Lev Harman
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(16) Brandy Deanne Henderson
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000
- Possession of Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(17) Ryanesha Fortaye Hollis
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
- Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion
(18) Marcos Enrique Hidalgo Orduna
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(19) Kristina Johnson (a/k/a “MJ”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(20) Tia Celest Martin
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(21) Robin Nicole Page
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(22) Ronnie Dale Pearson (a/k/a “Egg”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
(23) Heather Price
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(24) Ashley Nichole Pulliam
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
(25) Andrew Rodriguez
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(26) Heather Rodriguez (a/k/a “Heather Rowe”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(27) Keyon Rogers
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(28) Angel Manuel Rosales (a/k/a “Looney”)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years
- Trafficking Cocaine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Distribution of a Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child: 0-10 years and/or fine in the discretion of the Court
(29) Kevin Sams
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(30) Charles Dewayne Seagraves
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000
(31) Matthew Drake Simmons
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000
- Receiving, Possessing, Concealing, Selling, or Disposing of Stolen Vehicle, Value $2,000 to $10,000: 0-5 years and/or a fine in the court’s discretion
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
- Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500
(32) Jennifer Elizabeth Smith
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
(33) Jennifer Dianna Sorgee
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000
(34) Amanda Lynn Stephens
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)
- Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion
(35) Colt Matthew Tunstall
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000
(36) Joshua Williamson
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
(37) Jonathan Blake Willingham
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $200-$1,000
- Possession of a Schedule I-IV Controlled Substance, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $0-$2,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
- Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
(38) Patrick Ryan Wooten
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
(39) Robert Jackson Wooten
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000
- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000
- Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years
“This State Grand Jury case was investigated with a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service,” the release said. “The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General David Fernandez, Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua Underwood, Assistant Attorney General John Conrad, and State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters.”
***
WANNA SOUND OFF?
Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.