Upstate Drug Bust: 39 Indicted After 54 Pounds Of Meth And 5 Pounds Of Heroin Seized In SC

The South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted 39 people following a major drug trafficking investigation in the Upstate called “Ground Hog Day,” according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson‘s Office.

“The investigation revealed that this organization allegedly trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics into the Upstate during the course of its operation, which allegedly began as early as March of 2018,” the release from Wilson’s office said.

During the investigation, police agencies seized “54 pounds of methamphetamine, almost 5 pounds of heroin, about a half a pound of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and various prescription pills,” the news release said.

Law enforcement also seized guns, money, and vehicles, during the “Groundhog Day” investigation.

“The State Grand Jury and the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and federal, state and local agencies have proven to be effective in addressing multi-county drug trafficking,” Wilson said. “The Attorney General’s Office and all of the agencies involved are committed to fighting the trafficking of drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to the citizens of our State.”

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Among those39 indicted, William Dexter Harman is still a fugitive and hasn’t been arrested. Anyone with information on his location should contact law enforcement.

Wilson’s office released the following names and charges, all from Spartanburg, Cherokee, Anderson, and Pickens counties.

(1) Cristobal Avila

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(2) Richard James Chastain, Jr. (a/k/a “Jamie”) (a/k/a “Mike Jones”)

Distribution of Methamphetamine (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(3) Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

Driving Under Suspension, Third or Subsequent Offense: 6 months-3 years and $1,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

(4) Jennifer Chasidy Cole

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

(5) Roland Van Crocker

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

6) Juan Francisco Esquivel

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

(7) Kristopher Lee Foster

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000

(8) Robin Brian Frady

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

(9) Armando Nicolas Garcia (a/k/a “Mondo”) (a/k/a “Boogie”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

(10) Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. (a/k/a “Lil Bro”) (a/k/a “Bro”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

Driving Under Suspension: 0-30 days and/or $300

Reckless Driving: 0-30 days or $25-$200

Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Second or Subsequent Offense: 0-5 years

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Assault and Battery, 1st degree: 1-10 years

(11) Nicole Allison Garrett (a/k/a “Nikki”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

Possession of Schedule Controlled Substance (3 counts): 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

(12) William Keith Gary, Jr.

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

(13) Serena Leigh Hall

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Possession of Schedule Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

(14) William Dexter Harman

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(15) William Lev Harman

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(16) Brandy Deanne Henderson

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000

Possession of Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(17) Ryanesha Fortaye Hollis

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion

(18) Marcos Enrique Hidalgo Orduna

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(19) Kristina Johnson (a/k/a “MJ”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(20) Tia Celest Martin

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(21) Robin Nicole Page

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(22) Ronnie Dale Pearson (a/k/a “Egg”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

(23) Heather Price

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(24) Ashley Nichole Pulliam

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

(25) Andrew Rodriguez

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(26) Heather Rodriguez (a/k/a “Heather Rowe”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(27) Keyon Rogers

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(28) Angel Manuel Rosales (a/k/a “Looney”)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5 years

Trafficking Cocaine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Distribution of a Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child: 0-10 years and/or fine in the discretion of the Court

(29) Kevin Sams

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(30) Charles Dewayne Seagraves

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000

(31) Matthew Drake Simmons

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000

Receiving, Possessing, Concealing, Selling, or Disposing of Stolen Vehicle, Value $2,000 to $10,000: 0-5 years and/or a fine in the court’s discretion

Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

(32) Jennifer Elizabeth Smith

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

(33) Jennifer Dianna Sorgee

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5 years

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

(34) Amanda Lynn Stephens

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion

(35) Colt Matthew Tunstall

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

(36) Joshua Williamson

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

(37) Jonathan Blake Willingham

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $200-$1,000

Possession of a Schedule I-IV Controlled Substance, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $0-$2,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

(38) Patrick Ryan Wooten

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

(39) Robert Jackson Wooten

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

“This State Grand Jury case was investigated with a partnership of the Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Postal Inspection Service,” the release said. “The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General David Fernandez, Senior Assistant Attorney General Joshua Underwood, Assistant Attorney General John Conrad, and State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters.”

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty