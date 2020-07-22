South Carolina Coronavirus Death Toll Projections: Up, Down, Up … Now Down Again

If the numbers coming out of the Seattle, Washington-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) regarding coronavirus death projections in South Carolina are making you dizzy … you aren’t the only one.

Seriously … up, down, up … and now down again.

Frankly, the roller coaster ride this institute has taken all of us on over the last few months is further evidence that this virus remains a moving target for the scientists we are supposed to be listening to … to say nothing of the politicians tasked with determining a pathway forward in response to it.

Anyway, according to the latest IHME estimates a total of 3,186 South Carolinians are now expected to succumb to the virus by November 1, 2020 – an estimated death toll that is 30 percent lower than the 4,556 deaths the institute was previously projecting for the same time period.

Assuming this projection holds up (none of the previous ones have), that would be good news …

Better news? The “universal” use of masks in South Carolinas would dramatically reduce the estimate to 1,871 total fatalities over the same period.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

(Via: IHME)

And yes, both of those projections include the 1,242 South Carolinians who have already lost their lives owing to the virus – assuming you trust the government counts (which we are not saying you should).

Developing …

-FITSNews

