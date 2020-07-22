South Carolina Covid-19 Update – Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) released updated data on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) related to the status of the coronavirus pandemic within the Palmetto State.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers …

New Positive Cases: 1,654 (1 probable)

Daily Percent Positive Rate: 19.3 percent

Total Positive Cases: 74,761 (236 probable)

New Deaths: 39 (26 probable)

Total Deaths: 1,242 (43 probable)

Case Fatality Rate: 1.66 percent

Hospital Occupancy Rate: 86.7 percent

Covid-19 Hospitalizations: 1,607

Patients On Ventilators: N/A

And here is our updated chart tracking cases and deaths …

And here is our updated chart tracking hospitalizations …

In related news, the mercurial Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington dramatically downgraded the Palmetto State’s projected coronavirus death toll on Wednesday – its first revision in over a week.

To read our full story on that, click here …

Developing …

-FITSNews

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

***

This news outlet is committed to providing our readers with the very latest, most relevant information we have related to this unfolding global story – and all of the stories we cover. To check out more of our coronavirus coverage, click on the link below …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty