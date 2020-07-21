South Carolina Covid-19 Update – Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) released updated data on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) related to the status of the coronavirus pandemic within the Palmetto State.

Here is a breakdown of the latest numbers …

New Positive Cases: 1,870 (1 probable)

Daily Percent Positive Rate: 22 percent

Total Positive Cases: 73,101 (236 probable)

New Deaths: 56 (1 probable)

Total Deaths: 1,203 (18 probable)

Case Fatality Rate: 1.64 percent

Hospital Occupancy Rate: 84 percent

Covid-19 Hospitalizations: 1,593

Patients On Ventilators: N/A

And here is our updated chart tracking cases and deaths …

As of this writing, there is no change to the total number of Covid-19 deaths projected in South Carolina by November 1, 2020. According to the latest estimate from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in Seattle, Washington, the Palmetto State’s projected death toll still stands at 4,556 – which is where it has stood since July 14, 2020.

If that number changes, we will be sure to let our readers know.

In the meantime, for the first time in four days health officials released updated hospitalization data – although the new numbers do not offer “the same level of detail” as the previous data and are only “accurate within 10 percent,” according to SCDHEC.

Once again, we urge our readers to take any official coronavirus estimates (especially those published by SCDHEC) cum oceanum salis.

-FITSNews

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

***

This news outlet is committed to providing our readers with the very latest, most relevant information we have related to this unfolding global story – and all of the stories we cover. To check out more of our coronavirus coverage, click on the link below …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty