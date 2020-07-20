South Carolina Covid-19 Update

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has released updated data related to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday (July 20, 2020).

New Positive Cases: 1,445 (2 probable)

Daily Percent Positive Rate: 17.7 percent

Total Positive Cases: 71,213 (232 probable)

New Deaths: 9

Total Deaths: 1,147 (17 probable)

Case Fatality Rate: 1.61 percent

Hospital Occupancy Rate: N/A

Covid-19 Hospitalizations: N/A

Patients On Ventilators: N/A

Why no numbers on those last three indicators? Unfortunately, this is the third day in a row SCDHEC has failed to provide information on hospital occupancy, Covid-19 hospitalizations or the number of patients on ventilators. According to the daily release, the agency is blaming the failure on its ongoing efforts to conform with federal reporting standards.

