Florida Motorcycle Crash Victim … A Covid-19 Death?

In news sure to inflame suspicions of allegedly inflated coronavirus death counts, the untimely demise of a Florida man who recently perished in a motorcycle accident was originally classified by health officials in the Sunshine State as a “Covid-19 death.”

According to reporter Danielle Lama of WOFL-TV 35 (Fox – Orlando, Florida), the saga began when her news outlet began questioning Orange county health officials about a pair of recently announced coronavirus fatalities – inquiring as to whether either of the two victims (both in their twenties) had any underlying health conditions.

“The first one didn’t have any,” a state health official responded. “He died in a motorcycle accident.”

Wait … what?

That’s right … a motorcycle accident. Of course, the Florida health official had a ready explanation as to why this individual, who was reportedly asymptomatic, could have been thusly classified.

“You could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash,” the official speculated.

Wow …

And people wonder why we question the numbers that government spoonfeeds us regarding this virus?

In an update to her original story, Lama has confirmed that Florida health officials eventually removed this particular fatality from its list of coronavirus-related deaths – however its inclusion on the list in the first place has revived an ongoing debate over the extent to which Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are allegedly being “over-classified.”

453 of SC COVID deaths have occurred in nursing homes.. more than 40%. 103 in the past 30 days. How many of those died "of" COVID versus "with" COVID? https://t.co/vs25ZGQmME — Doug Ross (@TheDouglyTruth) July 18, 2020

“We know that coronavirus death counts are being inflated – we just don’t know by how much,” our friends at Zero Hedge noted in response to the Florida report. “After all, how could they not be when there is a financial incentive for states and municipalities to report deaths as coronavirus deaths? And for some states, there may even be a political incentive.“

In a guest column posted on this news outlet last month, former U.S. congressman Ron Paul of Texas claimed medical facilities in his home state were jacking “Covid hospitalizations” by testing all patients who entered these facilities irrespective of their condition.

“The ‘spike’ in Texas cases is not due to a resurgence of the virus but to hospital practices of Covid-testing every patient coming in for any procedure at all,” Paul wrote. “If it’s a positive, well that counts as a ‘Covid hospitalization.’”

According to Paul, hospitals are misclassifying these cases deliberately because the federal government is incentivizing them to do so.

“If you subsidize something you get more of it,” Paul wrote.

As for this news outlet, we continue to believe the coronavirus is a serious public health threat and that citizens of this country – particularly those who are elderly, obese or who have underlying health issues – should take appropriate measures to protect themselves and limit their potential exposure to the virus.

We also believe there are numerous coronavirus cases and deaths which have not been included in the official counts released by local, state and federal health care officials.

So it goes both ways …

Also, irrespective of the political or ideological lens through which you are viewing this debate, we should all be able to agree there has been both undercounting and over-counting of the various metrics related to this virus. Which makes it maddeningly difficult to assess.

Still, the stories out of Texas and Florida provide ample fodder for those looking to discredit the official counts – as well as the mainstream media narrative that another round of economic suppression is necessary to get a handle on the virus.

You know … since the last round of economic suppression worked so well.

-FITSNews

