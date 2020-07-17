Two Teens Charged In Downtown Charleston Murder and Armed Robbery

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a high-profile murder that took place in downtown Charleston early Friday morning, according to Charleston Police officials.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were both arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery in the early morning Charleston homicide, according to the Charleston Police news release. One of the suspects was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The fatal shooting occurred at King and Clifford Streets at 6:15 a.m. EDT on Friday morning.

According to our sources, one of the suspects was apprehended by officers of the North Charleston police department following a vehicular and foot pursuit near Dorchester Road on Friday evening.

Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Early Morning Homicide in Downtown Charleston

The apprehension took place at around 8:30 p.m. EDT – a little over fourteen hours after 63-year-old Tom DiLorenzo was gunned down in what used to be one of the safest places in downtown Charleston.

DiLorenzo was the husband of Suzanne Austin, who was just installed as the provost at the College of Charleston on July 1, 2020. He was shot and killed as he and his wife were taking their morning walk, per our law enforcement sources. He later succumbed to his wounds at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

The person of interest caught by North Charleston police – described by our sources as “one of the murder suspects” – has been turned over to the city of Charleston police department along with “another potential suspect in the case.”

A third person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting was reportedly still being pursued by North Charleston police at the time this article was filed.

The two teenage suspects were being held at the juvenile detention center, according to the Charleston Police news release. They will have a hearing before a family court judge.

No names or ages for any of the suspects were immediately available, due to the age of the suspects.

