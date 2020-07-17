Early Morning Murder Rocks Charleston, South Carolina

An early morning murder has rocked the city of Charleston, South Carolina – fueling anger over deteriorating public safety in the Holy City under second-term mayor John Tecklenburg.

The murder took place on the corner of King and Clifford Streets in downtown Charleston shortly after 6:00 a.m. EDT on Friday morning (July 17, 2020). Charleston police are investigating the homicide with support from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Tom DiLorenzo – husband of Suzanne Austin, the newly installed provost at the College of Charleston – was fatally shot as the couple was taking a morning walk, per our law enforcement sources. He later succumbed to his wounds at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Austin began her tenure at the college just a few weeks ago – on July 1, 2020. She was hired after spending nine years as the senior vice provost at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

DiLorenzo was a retired educator, serving until recently as provost at the University of North Dakota (UND).

This news outlet was furnished with DiLorenzo’s identity earlier this morning by our police contacts, however we withheld publication of that information – not wishing to preempt a release from the office of Charleston county coroner Rae Wooten.

His name was later published by reporters Sara Coello and Jenna Schiferl of The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier – who referred to the incident as an “attempted robbery.”

Coello and Schiferl also reported that DiLorenzo and Austin were “targeted” in connection with the robbery – although their article makes no reference as to any law enforcement sources who may have provided them with that information.

No arrests or suspects were initially announced in connection with the slaying, but citizens who are already livid with Tecklenburg’s previous accommodation of violence in the city left no doubt as to who they are holding responsible.

“Blood is officially on John Tecklenburg’s hands,” one of the mayor’s critics told us.

“Tecklenburg has lost control,” another told us. “It’s bad when you can’t take a morning walk in one of the safest places in downtown Charleston.”

Formerly safest places …

The murder comes at the worst possible time for the Holy City, which is still reeling from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and recent rioting in its historic shopping district.

Racial tension is also lingering … driven in no small part by Tecklenburg’s ongoing campaign to scrub the city of much of its history.

How on earth is Charleston’s tourism economy expected to rebound under these conditions?

Just this week, in fact, Tecklenburg threatened to lock the city down (again) as coronavirus cases climbed.

While the mayor’s critics pointed to his ongoing refusal to act decisively in the interests of public safety, the Post and Courier – which has been staunchly supportive of Tecklenburg – cranked up the propaganda organ.

“Robberies, shootings and other violent crime are uncommon in the central tourism district,” Coello and Schiferl reported. “Police keep a steady presence in the area and portions of King Street and the bustling Charleston City Market hub are under the watchful eye of surveillance cameras. Still, crime does occur on occasion.”

Seriously?

Coello in particular ought to know better than that. She was downtown during the violent rioting in late May and saw with her own eyes the failure of city police (ostensibly acting on Tecklenburg’s orders) to take action in defense of King Street businesses.

“Nobody’s getting arrested tonight,” one officer said to another, per one of Coello’s tweets on the evening of May 30. “There’s no accountability.”

Clearly there still isn’t …

