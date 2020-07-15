John Tecklenburg: Charleston Could Shut Down (Again) Over Covid-19 Spike

Embattled Charleston, South Carolina mayor John Tecklenburg went on national television this week and threatened to shut down the Holy City’s economy … again … as the Lowcountry’s largest municipality addresses a spike in new coronavirus cases.

According to the mayor – who is facing withering criticism on multiple fronts of late – Charleston’s health care system has been “challenged” as a result of the rising coronavirus caseload but is “not overwhelmed yet.”

“But if it gets to the point that it’s overwhelmed, then we’ll have to head back to those closing business measures,” Tecklenburg told CNN. “We really don’t want to do this.”

Really?

Given the extent to which Tecklenburg has become an extension of the über-liberal mob of late (literally and figuratively), it is extraordinarily difficult to take him at his word when he says he “doesn’t really want to do this.”

Are these lockdowns edicts not, after all, part and parcel of the Orwellian “new orthodoxy” confronting us?

As we noted in a post earlier today, though … what would be the efficacy of another societal shutdown anyway?

All the last one did was tank the economy …

Tecklenburg is already in piping hot water with local business leaders after essentially surrendering broad swaths of Charleston’s downtown business district to violent rioters in late May. He is also facing intense backlash from other business leaders who derive their livelihoods from the Holy City’s tourism industry. These business leaders are concerned that Tecklenburg’s ongoing campaign to tear down historical monuments within the city limits could detract from Charleston’s tourism appeal.

“You can’t have ‘historic Charleston’ without the history,” one of these business leaders told us this week.

As we noted earlier this month, some of these leaders are currently in the process of organizing to protect their interests.

We will be keeping a close eye on this situation as it continues to develop.

In the meantime, for some context on those spiking coronavirus case numbers click here …

