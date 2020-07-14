Myrtle Beach Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Selling Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose

A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, according to a news release from United States Attorney for South Carolina Peter M. McCoy.

Darrell Levon Curry, also known as “Rell,” was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine.

“Evidence presented to the court at Curry’s guilty plea and sentencing showed that in addition to distributing significant quantities of these drugs in and around Horry County from 2016 through 2019,” the news release said. “Curry sold a quantity of fentanyl on May 21, 2019, that led to two overdoses, one of which was fatal.”

According to evidence presented at court, Curry was responsible for selling lethal fentanyl disguised as heroin to Samual Erny of Horry County on the day he died. Erny and his friend purchased $20 of heroin from Curry and they were told they were given “China White” which is a light-colored form of heroin.

“The victims split the small amount of what was purported to be heroin between them, snorted it, and immediately overdosed,” the release said. “Records reflect that the two victims were located by their teenage children who called 911 and attempted to revive them with CPR until paramedics arrived.”

Both victims were given Narcan, but only one of them survived.

“Toxicology results reflect that the drug ingested by the victims was fentanyl rather than heroin,” the release said. “Curry left the site of the overdose before authorities arrived and was arrested several days later on federal charges. “

In court, family members described Erny as a “hard-working husband who had struggled with addiction for several years,” the news release said.

“The court noted the great impact that the opioid crisis has had in South Carolina, and it observed that anyone who sells drugs such as heroin should know that they are selling a potentially deadly substance,” the release said.

Particularly, the Grand Strand area has been labeled a heroin hub of South Carolina, FITSNews previously reported.

Curry’s criminal past dates back to 2004 when he was convicted of carrying weapons on school property. He was also convicted of “possession of crack cocaine and resisting arrest in 2009, criminal domestic violence in 2010, possession of crack cocaine and marijuana and resisting arrest in 2010, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2013, third degree assault and battery in 2013, possession of cocaine in 2014, and third degree assault and battery in 2016,” the release said.

“As this case shows, those who push drugs that kill others will be dealt with swiftly and severely,” McCoy said. “This case would not be possible without the work of our joint federal, state, and local task force designed to disrupt and dismantle the flow of deadly opioids into the Myrtle Beach area. With these partners, we will continue to aggressively prosecute those who deal in illegal narcotics, especially those who distribute opioids that cause death and serious injury.”

U.S. District Judge Donald Coggins sentenced Curry to 12 years, plus six years of court-ordered supervision. The federal system doesn’t have parole.

“The investigation was led by Task Force Officers of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office,” the release said. “Assistant United States Attorney Everett McMillian of the Florence office prosecuted the case.”

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

***

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.



Banner: Getty