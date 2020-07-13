Thomas Ravenel, ‘Good Friend’ Heather Mascoe Welcome New Baby To Their Respective Broods

by AMY FEINSTEIN || Former Bravo TV Southern Charm star and ex-South Carolina state politician Thomas Ravenel and his friend/ former paramour Heather Mascoe welcomed a baby boy born on June 29, 2020. The baby – named Jonathan (his father’s middle name) – and Mascoe are both said to be doing well after a delivery via caesarean section at Bon Secours St. Francis Xavier Hospital in West Ashley, S.C.

Both Ravenel and Mascoe each have two additional children through previous relationships. Ravenel, 57, already has two children with Bravo star Kathryn Dennis – six-year-old Kensington Calhoun (Kensie) and four-year-old and St. Julien Rembert (Saint). Meanwhile, Mascoe has two teens with Charleston restauranteur Leo Chiagkouris, whom she dated for several years.

For the first time since rumors of the pregnancy made the rounds, Ravenel commented publicly to the Daily Mail.

“We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25 inches long,” Ravenel told the paper. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

Bravo star Dennis learned about Mascoe’s pregnancy through her attorney, who shares a mutual friend with the nurse who previously resided in Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina. When she confronted Ravenel with what she had heard, he confirmed it was in fact true.

FITSNews exclusively reported on the speculation that Ravenel would be a father for the third time back in March after a source spotted Mascoe at an OB-GYN office in the West Ashley region of Charleston – but no confirmation from either of the parents-to-be was forthcoming at the time.

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Mascoe, 39, dated Ravenel briefly following his breakup with Ashley Jacobs, the California nurse who briefly appeared on the Bravo series.

As with most of his romantic entanglements, Ravenel’s relationship with Mascoe was not without drama – most of it emanating from Chiagkouris.

In August, FITSNews shared photos of a banner Chiagkouris hung outside of his home. The banner called out the former politician for sexual assault charges which were wrapped up in 2019 after Ravenel pleaded guilty. It was reportedly hung after Chiagkouris learned the former reality star had spent the night in the home where his children were sleeping.

Chiagkouris (owner of the Charleston bar and restaurant, Henry’s) also launched an online petition warning people about Ravenel and his criminal history.

Time will tell if the two couples can keep their relationships civil …

In January, FITSNews reported that Ravenel was shopping for a new homestead in Aiken county, S.C. According to our sources, the polo player wanted to be closer to friends in the horse community. Ravenel and Mascoe were regulars in Aiken during their relationship – often staying together at the historic Willcox Hotel.

Ravenel’s Edisto Island plantation is currently up for sale …

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Amy Feinstein is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and has been writing professionally for 25 years. She has a degree in English literature and a degree in British history. Amy enjoys writing about entertainment, sports, lifestyle, television and movies. When not at the computer, Amy can be found in the garden or at yoga class.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE. Want to help support what we’re doing? SUBSCRIBE HERE.

